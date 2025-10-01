NHL News: Canucks reportedly in race to snatch Connor Bedard teammate from under Connor McDavid, Oilers’ nose

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are facing competition in their reported pursuit of one of Connor Bedard’s Chicago Blackhawks teammates. It may be none other than the Vancouver Canucks looking to jump ahead of the Oilers in the NHL market.

It’s no secret the Oilers and Canucks are looking for late-additions to their rosters before the 2025-26 NHL season gets underway. Just like it’s no secret Bedard and the Blackhawks are open to moving pieces away.

On that note, former first-round selection Lukas Reichel seems to be on his way out of Chicago. It seemed McDavid’s Oilers were expected to land the Blackhawks castoff. However, new reports could state otherwise as the Canucks enter the race.

“The Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks are among the teams believed to have interest,” as reported by The Fourth Period about Reichel’s future.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

Reichel’s contract situation

The Blackhawks face a big decision when it comes to Reichel. Moving on from a former first-round pick is never easy to do. However, it might be the best alternative for Chicago. Reichel is entering the final season of his two-year, $2.4 million extension.

Once the 2025-26 NHL season comes to an end, Reichel will become a restricted free agent (RFA). That means Chicago will keep his signing rights. However, other franchises can hand offer sheets to the Blackhawks’ youngster. The Hawks can match it, but based off these last few months it seems the organization is far from convinced.

Exploring the market

“My understanding is the Blackhawks have been pretty active in the last couple days in engaging with teams who have called about Lukas Reichel,” Frank Seravalli said on Insider Notebook.

While Bedard and the Blackhawks may have been disappointed by the lack of moves in the offseason, it seems the brass in Windy City has picked up the pace lately. Still, it may not be for the best reason. Instead of searching for additions, the Hawks are looking for trade partners to ship Reichel off.