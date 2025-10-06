Connor McDavid breaks silence with four-word statement announcing final decision to Oilers

It was a long time coming, but Connor McDavid has made up his mind. The Edmonton Oilers can stress no more as the captain took to his social media with a blunt four-word statement about his future in the NHL.

Oilers fans have been on edge all summer long. McDavid was far too cautious for their liking with his statements about his future, and doubts were cast all over Edmonton. However, just two days away from the NHL season opener against the Calgary Flames, the captain put all doubts to rest. He’s here to stay. This story isn’t over just yet.

“Our journey here continues,” Connor McDavid wrote on the caption of his latest Instagram post including four pictures of him playing for the Edmonton Oilers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It always felt like the right decision—at least for the foreseeable future. Now, it’s finally written on paper. McDavid is Edmonton’s savior, and he isn’t going anywhere for as long as the Oilers have a shot at the Stanley Cup.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Deal agreed

As reported by several insiders around the league, the Oilers have agreed on terms to a new contract with the captain. According to insider Greg Wyshynski, the Oilers and McDavid are putting pen to paper on a two-year deal, which will run through the 2027-28 season. McDavid is already under contract for the upcoming campaign, and his new deal won’t come into effect until the summer of 2026.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Connor McDavid’s salary and contract length with Oilers after extension, revealed

Contrary to what many believed, the short-term deal didn’t mean a much more expensive paycheck for McDavid. Quite the contrary, the captain is signing a two-year, $25 million contract. Carrying an annual cap hit of $12.5M, McDavid is taking not one dollar more nor less than he was previously making under his eight-year, $100 million deal.

Advertisement

Loud and clear

McDavid made good on his promise. He told Edmonton he planned to stay in town for as long as the team remains competitive—and how long that’ll be is uncertain. Therefore, the captain is signing a two-year deal. Now, the Oilers essentially face a three-year championship window in the NHL. Once that time is up, if Edmonton is still Cup-less since 1990, it could feel like Groundhog Day, as McDavid will once again evaluate all his options.

SurveyHow many Stanley Cups will Edmonton win over the next three seasons? How many Stanley Cups will Edmonton win over the next three seasons? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

Signing for the same salary he had before is another way for McDavid to send a message. He plans to win the Stanley Cup, and he needs all hands on deck to do so. By agreeing to a team-friendly deal, McDavid has tossed the ball into the front office’s court. It’s now up to them to provide him with the right company to chase Lord Stanley and bring glory back to the once-called City of Champions.