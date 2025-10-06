NHL News: Connor McDavid is joined by key Oilers teammate in signing extensions in Edmonton

They say when it rains, it pours. But sometimes a downpour can be just what a franchise needs. For the Edmonton Oilers, this one might feel like a blessing after a barren summer leading up to the 2025–26 NHL season. In the blink of an eye, a key player has been re-signed—just in time to join Connor McDavid’s celebration.

Jake Walman hasn’t been around in Edmonton for long, but he’s already built great chemistry with McDavid and the Oilers. When things simply click right away, there is no need to ever change them. The brass in the Gateway to the North learned that lesson as they are locking the blueliner for the long-haul.

“[McDavid’s extension] is not the only piece of business Edmonton is doing today,” insider Elliotte Friedman reported on his X account. “Hearing the Oilers are also closing in on a 7x7M extension with Jake Walman.”

Here comes the money

As poetic as it may sound, it’s no less true. After arriving in Edmonton, Walman struck oil. He had been playing for one of the league’s worst teams in San Jose, where the youth is on the rise but the championship hopes are not. Since being traded to Northern Alberta, Walman has become a fan favorite in town—and the front office is paying him as such.

Signing a seven-year, $49 million contract would be quite the pay raise for the 29-year-old blueliner, who is set to enter the final season of his three-year, $10.4 million deal. He originally signed it with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023, but it carried over to his stints in San Jose and later in Edmonton. Now, Walman has job security—as well as a nice figure showing in his bank account.

Developing story…