Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Connor McDavid’s salary and contract length with Oilers after extension, revealed

Connor McDavid will continue wearing Edmonton Oilers colors next NHL season.

By Matías Persuh

Connor McDavid speaks to media.
© Leah Hennel/Getty ImagesConnor McDavid speaks to media.

One of the most talked-about storylines of this past NHL offseason has finally come to an end. Connor McDavid has agreed to a two-year contract extension and will remain an Edmonton Oilers player moving forward.

According to insider Elliotte Friedman, McDavid will stay with the team for two more seasons under a deal worth $12.5 million per year.

The news was also confirmed by the Oilers’ official account on X (formerly Twitter), with an encouraging message that has reignited excitement among the team’s fanbase.

Advertisement

“THE CAPTAIN. The #Oilers have signed forward Connor McDavid to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $12.5 million!”

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Next goal: The Stanley Cup

The Edmonton Oilers have solidified their pursuit of the Stanley Cup with the recent two-year, $25-million contract extension for superstar captain Connor McDavid. Coming off consecutive defeats in the Stanley Cup Final, the short-term deal signals McDavid’s immediate commitment to the franchise and reinforces the team’s championship window.

NHL News: Connor McDavid is joined by key Oilers teammate in signing extensions in Edmonton

see also

NHL News: Connor McDavid is joined by key Oilers teammate in signing extensions in Edmonton

The move provides much-needed stability as the Oilers aim to finally break through and deliver the first Cup of the McDavid era to their dedicated fan base.

Advertisement

His continued presence at a cap hit of $12.5 million from 2026-28 allows the team to focus entirely on on-ice performance and the ultimate goal of hoisting the trophy.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Connor McDavid’s Oilers extension worth $12.5M per year: How much does Auston Matthews make with Maple Leafs?
NHL

Connor McDavid’s Oilers extension worth $12.5M per year: How much does Auston Matthews make with Maple Leafs?

McDavid is joined by key Oilers teammate in signing extensions in Edmonton
NHL

McDavid is joined by key Oilers teammate in signing extensions in Edmonton

Connor McDavid breaks silence with four-word statement announcing final decision to Oilers
NHL

Connor McDavid breaks silence with four-word statement announcing final decision to Oilers

Jets are the only team 0-5, but also hold an unwanted feat that no team has done since 1933 after loss to the Cowboys
NFL

Jets are the only team 0-5, but also hold an unwanted feat that no team has done since 1933 after loss to the Cowboys

Better Collective Logo