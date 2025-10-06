NHL News: Connor McDavid’s salary and contract length with Oilers after extension, revealed

One of the most talked-about storylines of this past NHL offseason has finally come to an end. Connor McDavid has agreed to a two-year contract extension and will remain an Edmonton Oilers player moving forward.

According to insider Elliotte Friedman, McDavid will stay with the team for two more seasons under a deal worth $12.5 million per year.

The news was also confirmed by the Oilers’ official account on X (formerly Twitter), with an encouraging message that has reignited excitement among the team’s fanbase.

“THE CAPTAIN. The #Oilers have signed forward Connor McDavid to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $12.5 million!”

Next goal: The Stanley Cup

The Edmonton Oilers have solidified their pursuit of the Stanley Cup with the recent two-year, $25-million contract extension for superstar captain Connor McDavid. Coming off consecutive defeats in the Stanley Cup Final, the short-term deal signals McDavid’s immediate commitment to the franchise and reinforces the team’s championship window.

The move provides much-needed stability as the Oilers aim to finally break through and deliver the first Cup of the McDavid era to their dedicated fan base.

His continued presence at a cap hit of $12.5 million from 2026-28 allows the team to focus entirely on on-ice performance and the ultimate goal of hoisting the trophy.