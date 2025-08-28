Connor McDavid only needs two words to describe playing with Sidney Crosby

Connor McDavid is not only a superstar for the Edmonton Oilers, but he has also proven to be a key piece for Team Canada. The NHL forward shared the roster with Sidney Crosby on the national squad during the 4 Nations Faceoff and had something short but meaningful to say.

The idea of playing for Team Canada gives McDavid a break from the constant rumors surrounding his future in Edmonton. The 28-year-old star will reunite with Crosby at Team Canada’s orientation training camps.

The Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina will take place in 2026, but the excitement is already building. Crosby will once again serve as captain of the team in what will mark ice hockey’s return to the competition. In the meantime, McDavid continues to praise his teammate.

McDavid’s two-word description of Crosby

When McDavid was asked what it felt like to play on the ice alongside Crosby, the forward didn’t hesitate to give a two-word answer: “It’s special,” he said at a press conference. While most of the questions were focused on the rumors about his current situation, the Oilers’ star made sure to acknowledge Sid.

Sidney Crosby of the Team Canada

“For our generation, for him to still be here and being the captain and still playing a massive role, that’s special. It’s special for all of us. We’re obviously really looking forward to that opportunity,” McDavid added, expanding on his response to the media.

Crosby and McDavid will reunite

Both Crosby and McDavid are part of the initial group of players selected for the Winter Olympics, meaning they will represent Canada together again after their successful experience at the 4 Nations Faceoff, where they defeated Team USA in the decisive game.