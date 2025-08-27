NHL News: Connor McDavid drops concerning admission on contract negotiation with Oilers

The 2025-26 NHL season is slowly approaching, and Connor McDavid remains unsigned through the campaign with the Edmonton Oilers. On that note, his latest comment raised concerns around town.

There is nothing the Oilers fear more than losing McDavid to free agency. In second place, is the prospect of entering the upcoming NHL campaign with the captain on a contract year. Based on McDavid’s recent statement, that possibility can’t be ruled out just yet.

“Like I said in June, I have every intention to take my time with [the extension] and I still feel the same way. Take my time, go through it with my family and my agent. We’re going through it slowly. All options are on the table,” McDavid said about the the idea of entering the season unsigned, via Sportsnet. “I don’t have a preference either way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Put to the test

After the defeat in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers, McDavid’s loyalty was put in question. With much buzz around the NHL suggesting the captain was eyeing a fresh start, McDavid himself shut down the rumors with a bold statement.

Connor McDavid skates during an Edmonton Oilers game at Rogers Place.

Advertisement

Now, all signs indicate the Oilers and McDavid will work out a long-term extension. However, whether it happens before the regular season, during it, or next offseason remains to be seen. Regardless, all Oilers fans care about now is that the threat of losing their captain has visibly lessened.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Connor McDavid’s Oilers prepare special farewell in hosting of Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

Still, McDavid hopes the drama doesn’t affect the rest of the team. “I want the group as focused, dialed in, and ready to roll come day one. We don’t need any distractions,” he admitted.

Advertisement

Risky business

McDavid might have kept his cool while talking about the future in Edmonton, yet his statement subtly reminded everybody he’s the one in control of his destiny right now. As much as Edmonton want to take over negotiations, it’s all being done at McDavid’s pace.

The Oilers have no desire whatsoever to let McDavid enter the 2025-26 NHL season in the final year of his eight-year, $100 million deal. Still, if McDavid and his agent want that, there’s no way the Oilers can put up any resistance. As much as it may hurt some, Edmonton is McDavid’s world, and the Oilers are just living in it right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SurveyWhen will McDavid re-sign? When will McDavid re-sign? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Plus, what happens if the Oilers plummet and fall apart next season? Will McDavid be as eager to work out an extension then? Of course, it’s unlikely Edmonton misses the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the star-studded roster it boasts. Still, the odds are never zero.