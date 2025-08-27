NHL News: Connor McDavid shuts down trade rumors with blunt eight-word statement to Oilers

Connor McDavid couldn’t help but be in the midst of drama and suspicion during the NHL offseason. Coming off yet another Stanley Cup Final loss with the Edmonton Oilers, his loyalty was put to the test. Now, he’s made something clear about his future.

With a concise, eight-word confession, Oilers captain McDavid cleared up all doubts about his commitment to Edmonton. Set to enter a contract year in the NHL, McDavid made it clear he wants nothing more but to win with the organization that drafted him in 2015.

“I have every intention to win in Edmonton,” Connor McDavid boldly stated during his first media appearance since the 2024-25 NHL season, as reported by insider Chris Johnston.

Long due

The issue couldn’t wait any longer. After enduring trade talks all summer long, fans in Edmonton needed to hear from the captain himself. Now, McDavid spoke on the matter while on Team Canada’s National Teams Orientation Camp in Calgary.

Connor McDavid Oilers looks on against the Blackhawks.

While reports suggest the two sides were interested in working out an agreement for the long-haul, hearing directly from McDavid is refreshing for a change. Of course, it may take some time for the new deal to be signed, but it’s trending in the right direction. Still, McDavid dropped a concerning admission by claiming that all options are on the table when it comes to the timeline for his extension.

Take your time

It’s been made clear time and again throughout the NHL offseason: McDavid holds the cards to his future. The Oilers are virtually left with no choice but to oblige whatever demands the captain and his camp bring to the negotiation table. There’s no point in denying it, because not even CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson is attempting to do so.

“It’s not going to be a long negotiation,” Jeff Jackson said, via On the Road with Jeff Marek. “It will be unlike any other negotiation, because it’s not really [one]. I think that when Connor is ready, we’ll have the discussion and we’ll get a deal done.”

