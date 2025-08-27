NHL News: Golden Knights center could be the Maple Leafs’ surprise playoff weapon for Auston Matthews

Three summers can change everything in the NHL, and the summer of 2026 promises to be one of the most closely watched yet. Amid a rising salary cap and a loaded free agent class, star names like Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, Kirill Kaprizov, Kyle Connor, and Nikita Kucherov will all be available. But one player quietly generating intrigue is Jack Eichel, the Vegas Golden Knights center.

Eichel’s current contract situation has left fans and analysts wondering about the next chapter for the 26-year-old forward. While he remains a key piece for Vegas, questions swirl around whether he could seek a new opportunity elsewhere. The speculation is especially loud in Toronto, where the Maple Leafs are constantly searching for the next player to complement Auston Matthews and elevate their playoff chances.

Fans have speculated that Eichel might eschew Vegas, where Mitch Marner found limited postseason success, and instead join Toronto as the new 2C alongside John Tavares and William Nylander. Eichel’s familiarity with Toronto, having started his career in Buffalo, and his experience alongside American teammates like Matthews, fuels this debate.

Could Eichel be the Maple Leafs’ missing playoff piece?

Eichel’s proven postseason impact makes him a tantalizing option for the Maple Leafs. In 40 career playoff games, he has collected 43 points, putting him ahead of many of Toronto’s current core in points per game. “We’re all wondering about Jack Eichel, what is his number going to be, is it going to be in Vegas? Could he hit the market? We’ll see,” NHL insider Jeff Marek said.

Adding Eichel as a 2C could provide Toronto with the high-end scoring depth it has long sought. His familiarity with Matthews and other American teammates could also accelerate chemistry, making the Maple Leafs a more formidable playoff contender.

What could stand in the way of a Toronto move?

While fans dream of the scenario, reality presents hurdles. Eichel’s potential contract size, injury history, and Vegas’ plans all factor into his next step. Even so, the upside of integrating a proven scorer at center could outweigh the risks, particularly for a team chasing a deep postseason run.

As the NHL approaches the 2026 free agency period, all eyes will be on Jack Eichel’s decision. Whether he stays with the Vegas Golden Knights or becomes an unexpected boost for the Maple Leafs, fan speculation continues to fuel debate and excitement over the upcoming season.

