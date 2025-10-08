Jack Eichel re-signs with Vegas: How much will he make compared to Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews?

Another offseason saga in the NHL has written its final chapter. Jack Eichel signed a contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights and is now among the highest-paid forwards in the league. Now, many fans wonder how much Eichel will make compared to Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews.

Not many players in the league get to skate alongside as many stars as Eichel does. Repping the Golden Knights’ crest during the NHL season and expected to lead Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the Massachusetts native is surrounded by household names — yet he’s one of them, too.

Mitch Marner put pen to paper on an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs (before he was traded to Las Vegas). Meanwhile, Auston Matthews is entering the second season of his four-year, $53 million deal with the Buds.

Now, Eichel has surpassed both his teammate in Sin City as well as his fellow American star on Team USA. According to insider Elliotte Friedman, Eichel has signed an eight-year, $108 million extension. The Golden Knights center’s contract carries an annual average value (AAV) of $13.5 million.

Mitch Marner at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

One more year before making podium

Eichel’s new contract will take effect in the 2026-27 NHL season. For the moment, he remains under his current eight-year, $80M deal which carries an annual cap hit of $10 million.

Once his extension kicks in, Eichel will climb the rankings to become the third-highest paid player in the NHL. Behind Kirill Kaprizov and Leon Draisaitl—signed to $136 million and $112 million deals, respectively—Eichel will take over the final spot on the podium.

Retired defenseman Shea Weber’s 14-year, $110 million contract will finally come to an end, clearing the way for Eichel to join the top three. It remains to be seen whether Colorado Avalanche blueliner Cale Makar signs a new contract, as he is eligible to re-sign next summer, and he could very well ask for a pay raise in Eichel’s range—or even beyond.

Is it October, yet? Yes, it is

That’s all hypothetical, though. What’s factual is that Eichel and Marner are ready to lead the Golden Knights to the franchise’s second Stanley Cup. Contract negotiations aside, the stars in Sin City can focus on the task at hand. Meanwhile, Matthews will hope to turn the tide in Toronto. In February, the Maple Leafs captain will join forces with Eichel, determined to strike gold and avenge the heartbreak of the 4 Nations.

