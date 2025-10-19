NHL News: Mitch Marner voices confident comment to Bruce Cassidy, teammates after scoring debut with Golden Knights

Mitch Marner finally snapped his goal scoring drought, to the excitement of Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights. Following his two-goal showing against the Calgary Flames in the 2025-26 NHL season, Marner made an honest statement.

Though only five games into the NHL campaign, the lack of goals from Marner was starting to grow concerning for fans in Las Vegas. However, Marner put doubts to rest with a two-goal performance against the Flames. After the 6-2 win, Vegas climbed to the top of the Pacific Division, and Marner voiced a powerful comment.

“I knew I was going to get looks and opportunities,” Marner said, per NHL.com. “I knew they would fall eventually. I was just trying to make sure I do everything else right to get the opportunities to put myself in that spot to get those looks.”

First in a while

Marner recorded two goals in an NHL game for the first time since March 8, 2024, when the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 7-4 to the Colorado Avalanche on the road. Scoring twice for the first time in his new colors might be just what the doctor ordered for Marner in Sin City.

Mitch Marner at T-Mobile Arena on October 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Too much too handle

Marner and the Golden Knights operated at 100% on the power play during their win over the Flames, converting on all three of their man-advantage opportunities.

“It’s pretty fun,” Marner commented on the Golden Knights’ power play. “There’s so many different threats out there that make plays. They’ve done a great job down low of really making teams play in different areas there and it’s been a lot of fun to watch.”

With their tremendous outing against the Flames, the Golden Knights now boast the league’s second-best power play unit. So far in the 2025-26 NHL season, Vegas operates at a 37.5% success rate. Only the Minnesota Wild (38.5%) rank higher across the continent.