Carter Hart sends honest message to Mitch Marner, Golden Knights upon long-awaited return to the NHL

It’s officially official: Carter Hart is back in the NHL. The former Philadelphia Flyers’ goalie has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Vegas Golden Knights, earning the chance to join Mitch Marner and company. Now, the 27-year-old goalie issued a sincere comment on his personal journey.

Though many fans across the NHL are against it, Hart is back. He has yet to sign a contract with the franchise in Sin City, but all signs indicate he will earn one after a brief tryout period.

With Hart on the roster, Marner and the Golden Knights should boast one of the best goaltending rooms in the league. That is, of course, provided Hart performs at a similar level he did prior to the Hockey Canada trial. Still, Hart won’t be allowed to play an NHL game until December 1. Therefore, the Golden Knights have more than enough time to get him back in mid-season form. Hart is confident in himself and he made that clear with a powerful comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve learned a lot. I’ve grown a lot. I’m ready to move on,” Carter Hart said, per Las Vegas Review–Journal. “I’m excited to get out in the community and show my true character.”

Mitch Marner at T-Mobile Arena on October 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Potential debut dates

With Hart suspended by the NHL until December 1, the Golden Knights may play their cards close to the chest regarding their new acquisition in net. Vegas will take on the Chicago Blackhawks on December 3, a game in which Hart could make his first appearance since January 20, 2024.

Advertisement

see also Mitch Marner’s net worth: How much money does the Vegas Golden Knights right winger have?

Then, playing for the Flyers, Hart recorded one of the worst outings of his career, allowing five goals and posting a .667 save percentage against the Colorado Avalanche.

Advertisement

If the Golden Knights want Hart’s return to feel like a moment coming full circle, they could start him on December 11, when Vegas visits Philadelphia. However, exposing Hart to so many emotions in one night could be counterproductive in the City of Brotherly Love.

Goalie room

In the meantime, however, the Golden Knights will rely on goaltenders Adin Hill and Akira Schmid to hold it down at “The Fortress” in Las Vegas. Once Hart is acclimated—and given the thumbs up by league officials—expect him and Hill to engage in a dispute for the starting job in Sin City.

Advertisement