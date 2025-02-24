Josh Morrissey makes sincere statement about missing 4 Nations Final with Sidney Crosby’s Team Canada

Just minutes before puck drop in Team Canada’s 4 Nations Final against Team USA, star defenseman Josh Morrissey was confirmed as a scratch from the lineup due to illness. The team, captained by Sidney Crosby, ultimately prevailed and was crowned champion, but the Winnipeg Jets defenseman still hasn’t gotten over missing the game.

Morrissey has become one of the best defenders in the NHL, helping the Jets in their pursuit for the Stanley Cup, the first in franchise history. Winnipeg is currently in first place in the Western Conference, and just one point behind the league’s best, the Washington Capitals.

While the Jets still have tons of meaningful hockey games to participate in, Morrissey couldn’t hide his frustration after missing Team Canada’s biggest game in years, in the night Crosby and the Canadians hoisted the 4 Nations trophy.

Some days have gone by since February 20’s Final, but Morrissey cannot get that thought out of his head, dropping an honest comment about the illness that sidelined him.

Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada warms up prior to a game against Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

“To me, that was the biggest game of my life, and I didn’t want to miss that game. It was crushing,” Josh Morrissey stated, via reporter Connor Hrabchak. “But at the same time, when we were at the rink sitting there and things weren’t improving, it would’ve been selfish of me to go out there and hurt the team.”

Right thing to do

Morrissey’s decision to take himself out of the game for the betterment of the team showcases the Canadian squad’s selfless mindset. Even head coach Jon Cooper highlighted this mentality with a heartfelt message to Crosby, Morrissey, and everyone in the locker room.

“I just hope Canada’s proud because every player in that room is proud to be a Canadian,” Cooper stated after the championship win. “Did we need a win? Not only our team, but Canada needed a win, and the players bared that on their shoulders. They did all the right things. That’s the Canadian way, and I couldn’t be more proud.”