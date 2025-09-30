Kirill Kaprizov signs Wild extension worth $17M per year: How much is Connor McDavid making with Oilers?

Minnesota Wild and forward Kirill Kaprizov have agreed to a record-setting contract extension worth $136 million over eight years, ensuring his long-term stay with the franchise. The deal inevitably draws comparisons to Connor McDavid’s contractual situation with the Edmonton Oilers.

Kaprizov had previously rejected a deal for the same number of years worth $126 million. After a few days of speculation, the Russian winger and the Wild agreed on an extension $10 million higher, which carries a $17 million annual salary cap hit.

McDavid has yet to finalize his extension, and it’s a hot topic not only for the Oilers but also for other franchises eager to seize the opportunity to sign him. In this sense, Edmonton must take note of what’s happening around the league in order to make a new offer.

How much is Connor McDavid making with the Oilers?

Kaprizov secured an annual figure of $17 million in his $136 million, eight-year deal with Minnesota. In comparison, McDavid’s current contract is worth $12.5 million per year under the eight-year, $100 million agreement he signed in 2017 with the Edmonton Oilers.

Kaprizov makes history

The Wild forward has momentarily made history by becoming the highest-paid player in the NHL with his $17 million annual salary. He has surpassed Leon Draisaitl, whose eight-year, $112 million deal carries a $14 million annual cap hit for the 2025-26 season with the Oilers.

Kaprizov tops the wealth rankings

Kaprizov’s new deal with the Wild for the 2025-26 NHL season not only makes him the highest-paid player of the season but also the richest by total dollars, with $136 million over eight years. The information was reported by NHL insider Frank Seravalli, and rounding out the top three are Alex Ovechkin with $124 million over 13 years with the Washington Capitals, followed by Leon Draisaitl and his $112 million deal.