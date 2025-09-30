Maple Leafs teammate of Auston Matthews reportedly targeted by multiple teams, including Sharks

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up to give their all at the start of the 2025-26 NHL season, a campaign that challenges the franchise to go deep after consecutive years of disappointment. In this context, the forward line could see an absence with a player reportedly targeted by the San Jose Sharks.

Matthews will be the standard-bearer for a Leafs team aiming to show its strength despite losing one of its superstars, following Mitch Marner’s departure to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade that fulfilled his desire for a fresh start.

Without Marner, Toronto’s forward line presents opportunities for another player to shine and prove they can help lead the team deep into the playoffs. However, Matthews could soon lose a teammate who might not be fully relied upon.

Which Maple Leafs forward is drawing interest from multiple teams?

“Nick Robertson remains a name to watch on the trade front. Hearing multiple Western Conference teams have shown interest in the Leafs winger, including San Jose,” reported NHL insider Cameron Robinson on X (formerly Twitter). The Sharks have expressed interest in acquiring the young forward.

Nick Robertson #89 of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Despite signing a one-year, $1.8 million contract extension in August 2025, Robertson faces internal competition due to the rise of Easton Cowan, which could limit his playing time in Toronto. Teams such as the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, and Edmonton Oilers have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

The impact of Robertson on the Maple Leafs

Robertson recorded 22 points in 69 games last season and could fit well on a rebuilding team like the Sharks, where he would likely receive more playing opportunities. The 24-year-old forward’s situation is one of the most watched in the NHL trade market, and the Maple Leafs are expected to make a decision in the coming weeks.