Nathan MacKinnon leads Avalanche to playoff berth, extends streak as Colorado hits 100 points

The Colorado Avalanche clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, led by another standout performance from Nathan MacKinnon. The star forward recorded three assists, extending his point streak and driving Colorado to the 100-point mark this season.

‘It’s a good start… we feel good about the way we’re playing. Making the playoffs is the first step to where you want to go,’ Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said via NHL.com after the team secured its postseason berth.

MacKinnon’s playmaking set the tone early, helping the Avalanche control the game from the opening period, just days after Bednar reacted to Nathan MacKinnon’s criticism as Avalanche make roster move. Martin Necas added a goal and two assists, reaching a career-high 84 points, as Colorado’s top players delivered in a key moment.

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MacKinnon continues elite run

MacKinnon extended his point streak to five games, further cementing his role as the engine of Colorado’s offense. His ability to create scoring chances and dictate tempo has been critical as the team pushes toward the playoffs.

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The Avalanche dominated early, outshooting Chicago 20-5 in the first period, with MacKinnon at the center of their offensive rhythm. His connection with Necas and other top forwards has helped elevate the team’s consistency down the stretch.

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see also Pavel Zacha driving Bruins’ playoff push as Boston battles for Wild Card spot

Avalanche peaking at the right time

With 100 points and a playoff spot secured, Colorado is building momentum as the postseason approaches. MacKinnon’s current form, combined with contributions from players like Necas and Valeri Nichushkin, gives the Avalanche a balanced and dangerous attack.

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If MacKinnon maintains this level of production, Colorado will enter the playoffs as one of the strongest contenders, with its top star leading the charge at the most important time of the season.

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