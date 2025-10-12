NHL assesses harsh punishment to Canucks defenseman for unsportsmanlike penalty on Connor McDavid vs Oilers

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety is stepping in with a fine for one player on the Vancouver Canucks. The decision was made on the grounds of a vicious slash on Connor McDavid during the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-1 victory.

Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers targeted McDavid with a vicious slash during the Oilers’ 3-1 win at home in the NHL. Now, the Department of Player Safety is addressing the incident with a hefty fine to the former first-round selection in 2008.

“Vancouver’s Tyler Myers has been fined $2,500 for slashing Edmonton’s Connor McDavid,” as reported by @NHLPlayerSafety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bad blood

The Oilers and Canucks are brewing an intense rivalry in the NHL. Myers’ slash on McDavid is only another chapter in the recent history of vicious attacks from both sides.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Last season, Edmonton’s captain himself was in the eye of the storm after cross-checking Conor Garland in the head. Though an unexpected reaction from the league’s best player, the NHL didn’t stutter to hand him a three-game suspension for the reckless hit.

Advertisement

see also Connor McDavid's net worth: How much money does the Edmonton Oilers captain have?

Until then

Being Pacific Division rivals, it won’t take long before the Oilers and Canucks face off again in the 2025-26 NHL season. Edmonton and Vancouver are scheduled to meet on October 26, when McDavid and company travel to Vancity. Expect Myers’ slash on McDavid to still be fresh in the Oilers’ memory as they look to send a message during their visit to Rogers Arena.