NHL News: Jack Roslovic sends clear message on ‘opportunity to win’ after joining Connor McDavid, Oilers

Jack Roslovic walked into his first practice with the Edmonton Oilers knowing exactly what was at stake. After months of uncertainty, the 28-year-old forward finally found a home — and one with Stanley Cup aspirations. The former Carolina Hurricanes winger signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal earlier this week, a move that could reignite his career alongside the league’s most dynamic duo.

It was a patient but calculated decision. Roslovic, who spent the offseason training privately in Columbus, waited for the right fit rather than the first offer. Now, he’s joining a team led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, one that’s been to back-to-back Western Conference Finals and remains hungry to take the final step.

During his first session with Edmonton on Friday, Roslovic made one thing clear — this isn’t just a comeback; it’s an opportunity. “That’s going to be the theme here, is opportunity: an opportunity to win, an opportunity to play with great players,” he said via NHL.com. “They’ve been to the Conference Final the last two years… and I want to win too.”

What can Jack Roslovic bring to the Oilers’ lineup?

Roslovic’s addition gives Edmonton a versatile, offensively-minded forward with playoff experience. Across 526 career games, he’s tallied 260 points (102 goals, 158 assists), bringing speed and creativity that could deepen the Oilers’ middle six.

Last season with the Hurricanes, Roslovic recorded 39 points in 81 games — including 22 goals at even strength — and showed flashes of being a reliable secondary scorer. “It’s going to be great to see how these guys perform not just on the ice, but off the ice and in practice,” he said, referring to McDavid and Draisaitl.

Oilers’ long-term vision and what lies ahead

General manager Stan Bowman revealed that the team had been eyeing Roslovic since the start of the offseason. “He’s the type of player we were talking about adding around the Trade Deadline — fast, skilled, and available at a good value,” Bowman explained. “We think he could be a really nice piece right now.”

Roslovic isn’t expected to debut against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, but he’ll likely make his first appearance on the road when Edmonton faces the New York Rangers next week. For now, his focus remains on adjusting to the Oilers’ system and proving that patience pays off.

“The ability to come here and have a good chance to put our names on a trophy is huge,” Roslovic added. “It’s a good opportunity, and something I’m looking forward to.”