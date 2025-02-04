NHL legend Mark Messier issues strong message to Blackhawks star Connor Bedard after poor games

The Chicago Blackhawks are in last place in the Central Division with a 16-31-5 record, and it has been a disappointing NHL season so far for a team that was supposed to be rebuilding, despite being far from the top of the standings. With that in mind, legend Mark Messier sent a strong message to star Connor Bedard.

Bedard is only 19 years old. Regardless of the criticism that may fall on the Blackhawks’ performance, Chicago’s franchise center is taking his first steps in the NHL with a lot of expectations and pressure on his back.

Messier was not blind to the Blackhawks‘ current situation, and in addition to his opinion on Bedard’s level, the message was also directed at head coach Anders Sorensen after the team’s poor results, especially after a painful 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

NHL legend Messier’s strong message to Bedard

“There’s no quicker way to destroy the morale of a team than to have players who don’t earn their ice time,” strongly said Messier about Bedard in ESPN. In the loss to the Panthers, the Chicago star showed weak defensive play that resulted in a goal against. After that play, he was moved to a different position.

Mark Messier, the NHL legend

It’s complicated to sing Bedard’s praises, knowing that the veterans around him don’t bring a game in which the 19-year-old can shine. It’s not easy to be called hockey’s next superstar, a label that, like Messier’s, raises the expectations of fans and the NHL world.

Messier’s records as an NHL star

Messier is a role model for Bedard when it comes to athletic achievement. The former Edmonton Oilers player is the only captain in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup with two different teams and his leadership is so iconic that the league named the Mark Messier Leadership Award in his honor. In total, he has been an NHL champion six times: five with the Oilers and once with the New York Rangers.