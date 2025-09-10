NHL News: After Kirill Kaprizov turned down record-breaking offer, Wild reportedly must address key item in current contract

Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild have yet to reach an agreement on the forward’s new NHL contract. Now, reports indicated the Russian star declined an offer unlike any other in league history. As a result, it could be time the franchise addresses a painful yet realistic option.

Kaprizov has exceeded expectations since entering the NHL, and those weren’t exactly set low on the Russian wonderkid. Selected with the 135th overall pick in the 2015 entry Draft, Kaprizov was considered to be a raw talent. His potential was clear and his ceiling was quite high.

However, teams passed on him until the Wild took a wager on the forward who was only 18 years old by then. Minnesota took its time, as Kaprizov didn’t make his NHL debut until 2020, five years after he was selected. Still, since he has been a key contributor night in and night out for the Wild.

As a result, the organization is determined to extend his contract for the long haul. The Wild are willing to break the bank for the 28-year-old, who is entering his prime. However, Kaprizov may have other plans, as he rejected an eight-year, $128M contract. Now, Minnesota must contemplate all of its options.

Kirill Kaprizov #97 of the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

“If Kaprizov won’t entertain a contract extension by the Wild, it could be incumbent on Guerin to get a handful of teams Kaprizov would consider a trade to,” Michael Russo and Joe Smith stated on The Athletic.

Before it’s too late

It’s definitely a last-resource option for the Wild, but it can’t be left unattended. Minnesota hopes to keep its franchise gem in the Twin Cities, but that could be at stake if Kaprizov shows unwillingness to work out a new deal. Therefore, the Wild must keep the trade route open—just in case.

Kaprizov is set to enter the final season of his five-year, $45 million deal he signed back in 2021. Now, with the looming threat of the winger walking out as an unrestricted free agent (UFA), the Wild could be forced to act before it’s too late. Of course, there’s a catch. Isn’t there always, though?

Give the Wild a hint

Kaprizov’s deal includes a full no-movement clause (NMC), so in order for the Wild to move him they’d need cooperation on their star’s part. Therefore, GM Bill Guerin and company should be wise to get some intel from Kaprizov and his camp on places he’d be willing to waive his NMC if it ever comes down to it.

