NHL

NHL News: After offseason drama, Blue Jackets turn heads with latest decision on Yegor Chinakhov

The Columbus Blue Jackets are making a firm stance on Yegor Chinakhov’s status as they start the 2025-26 NHL season.

By Federico O'donnell

Yegor Chinakhov at Wells Fargo Center on November 19, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesYegor Chinakhov at Wells Fargo Center on November 19, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Yegor Chinakhov is still wary of committing to the Columbus Blue Jackets. After requesting a trade out of the organization, it seemed the forward and the brass had worked out their issues. However, ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season opener, the Blue J’s are rolling their dice.

The relationship between Yegor Chinakhov, Dean Evason, and the Blue Jackets overcame some tense weeks during the NHL offseason. However, the latest announcement regarding the 24-year-old forward might turn back the clock and bring drama back to the Discovery City.

“Dean Evason confirms Yegor Chinakhov will be a healthy scratch for Thursday’s opener,” as reported by The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline. “Said he met with Chinakhov late in the preseason to make sure they were on the same page.”

Time will tell

Evason made it clear he spoke with Chinakhov beforehand to avoid him being taken aback by the sudden change in the team’s plans. While the Russian winger might have made his peace with the decision, it could bring past tensions back to the surface in the Biggest Small Town of America.

Lineup

With Chinakhov serving as a healthy scratch for the upcoming debut against the Nashville Predators, we take a look at who the Blue Jackets will dress for their season opener on October 9.

  • Dmitry Voronkov – Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko
  • Boone Jenner – Adam Fantili – Cole Sillinger
  • Kent Johnson – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier
  • Zach Aston-Reese – Isac Lundestrom – Miles Wood
Defensive pairings

  • Zach Werenski – Dante Fabbro
  • Ivan Provorov – Damon Severson
  • Denton Mateychuk – Erik Gudbranson

Goaltending

  • Elvis Merzlikins (starter)
  • Jet Greaves
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
