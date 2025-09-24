NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs could target veteran forwards amid top-six concerns

The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, are reportedly exploring options to bolster their top-six forward group as questions remain about depth and consistency heading into the new NHL season. With the departure of Mitch Marner this past summer, the Leafs’ frontline has faced scrutiny for lacking additional star power beyond established core players.

While the offseason saw speculation around multiple names, no major deals have materialized yet. According to NHL Insider Chris Johnston, the Maple Leafs still have opportunities to explore veteran additions that could address scoring and defensive needs. The team’s management is reportedly evaluating creative trade packages to bring in experienced talent.

Adding depth is particularly critical given health uncertainties among the roster. The Leafs need reliable forwards to support William Nylander and John Tavares on the top two lines, ensuring consistent production throughout the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which veteran forwards could Toronto target?

On a recent episode of The Leaf Report, Johnston discussed potential trade candidates who could fit Toronto’s needs. “Maybe some veteran forwards become available whether it’s Pavel Zacha in Boston or Bo Horvat with the Islanders; these are players that could satisfy the needs in places like Montreal, Vancouver, maybe even Toronto,” Johnston said.

Pavel Zacha #18 of the Bruins skates during a game against the Maple Leafs. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Both players bring a mix of scoring, playmaking, and experience that could immediately improve Toronto’s depth. Zacha, 28, recorded 47 points in 82 games last season, and has 342 points in 628 NHL games. Horvat, 30, contributed 57 points in 81 games last year and has consistently posted 20-30 goal seasons throughout his career.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs goalie takes unexpected personal leave ahead of preseason clash

Why Toronto needs to act quickly

For the Maple Leafs, addressing top-six depth isn’t just about adding talent—it’s about maintaining balance and protecting their stars. Players like Max Domi and Matias Maccelli are capable but not yet proven as consistent top-line options. Bobby McMann’s streaky production makes reliable veteran support even more important.

Advertisement

While Zacha carries a $4.75-million cap hit for the next two seasons, Horvat’s $8.5-million salary for five years presents a high-risk, high-reward scenario. Either acquisition could provide scoring, defensive versatility, and overall stability, giving Toronto more flexibility and firepower for a deep playoff push.

SurveyWhich veteran would be the best fit for the Maple Leafs’ top-six? Which veteran would be the best fit for the Maple Leafs’ top-six? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

The coming weeks could be decisive for the Maple Leafs’ front office. As training camp progresses and potential trade opportunities emerge, fans will be watching closely to see if Toronto makes a move to solidify its top-six lineup before the season opener.