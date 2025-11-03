The 2025-26 NHL season hasn’t gotten off to the best start for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Failing to build momentum with consecutive victories, the organization in Northern Alberta has struggled to be consistent. It’s still early for the team to right the ship, but it might not be for one player in particular to cement his spot in the lineup.

Troy Stecher has been in and out of the Oilers’ lineup. Through the first 13 games of the NHL season, Stecher has appeared in less than half of them—6, to be precise. Needless to say, the veteran defenseman is upset with his utilization — or lack of — in Edmonton, and a trade could be in the works behind the scenes.

Serving as a healthy scratch in multiple games this season—and last year as well—Stecher is seeking a fresh start away from McDavid and the Oilers. Reports suggest Edmonton is hoping to part ways smoothly with the 31-year-old blueliner, whose spot on the roster is far from set in stone. If anything, the writing is on the wall.

“The Oilers have a lot of players coming back from injury. Stecher is one of the names that is going around, he is definitely one of the people who is being considered. I’ve heard there was some interest and I think the Oilers are trying to find him a soft landing,” as reported by Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines.

Troy Stecher #51 of the Edmonton Oilers

Background

Stecher made his way to The Gateway to the North during the 2023-24 NHL season. Traded by the Arizona Coyotes to the organization during the trade deadline day, Stecher has struggled to cement his place on the Oilers’ blueline.

Through 79 games in Edmonton, Stecher registers 9 points (3G, 6A). His low production isn’t too surprising considering his recent totals in the NHL. However, it is shocking when considering Stecher’s tallies during the early years of his career.

An undrafted prospect, Stecher began his NHL career with the Vancouver Canucks in 2016. During his rookie season, the British Columbia native recorded 24 points (3 goals, 21 assists)—his career-high to date. Since then, he hasn’t reached double digits in a season for six years.

Home stretch

Needless to say, the Oilers believe they have better options than the 5’10” blueliner. As both sides acknowledge that the end of the road may be near, they hope for a calm resolution. A dramatic fallout would only be counterproductive for McDavid, the Oilers, and Stecher himself.

