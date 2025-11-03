Patrick Kane has yet to make his return for the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025-26 NHL season. The American star last played for Todd McLellan’s side during the 2-1 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17. Since, he’s been sidelined with an upper-body injury.

McLellan and the Red Wings have dubbed Kane’s status as day-to-day, which sparks hope in Detroit. However, days have passed and not much progress has been made aside from the 36-year-old veteran being on the ice during some practices.

As the Red Wings close out their five-game road trip with a crucial showdown against the Vegas Golden Knights, an insider within the team announced Kane won’t be joining the team in Sin City.

“No, [Kane] will not join the Red Wings on this road trip,” Detroit’s beat writer for The Athletic, Max Bultman, reported on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Patrick Kane #88 of the Detroit Red Wings looks on in an NHL game.

Closing it out

With only one game left on the five-game excursion through the West Coast, the Red Wings vie for a win to close the road trip with a 4-1-0 mark. However, there are far easier tasks in the NHL than taking on the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Coming off a 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the Knights will be eager to right their wrongs when the Kane-less Red Wings roll into Las Vegas. In the City of Lost Wages, Detroit hopes to strike gold with a statement victory.

In a true East-versus-West showdown, two starkly contrasting cities collide: the Motor City against the Entertainment Capital of the World, as the red-hot Red Wings face the golden-aged Golden Knights.