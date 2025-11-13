When it rains, it pours. If watching Auston Matthews go down with an injury wasn’t stressful enough for the Toronto Maple Leafs, goaltender Anthony Stolarz is feared to be sidelined, as well. On that note, a goaltender in the organization could be trending to make his NHL debut.

Both Matthews and Stolarz exited the Leafs’ second game against the Boston Bruins in the 2025-26 NHL season. Though losing 5-3 to the Spoked B is never a pleasant sight in Toronto, losing its captain and starting goaltender far outweighed the final score.

After the latest injury update, Toronto found out for how long it will be without Matthews. However, drama doesn’t end there, as the Buds announced a goaltending move, which suggests Stolarz could be out for some time, too.

“The Maple Leafs have recalled goalie Artur Akhtyamov,” as the Maple Leafs’ Public Relations Department confirmed on X (formerly Twitter), via @LeafsPR. On another note, the organization announced forward Scott Laughton has been placed on injured reserve (IR), retroactive to Nov. 8.

Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Akhtyamov’s background with Matthews’ Maple Leafs

Born in Kazan, Russia, on Halloween of 2001, Akhtyamov was selected with a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Maple Leafs. However, the left-handed netminder has yet to make his first appearance in the big leagues. Still, as he’s recalled from the AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, this won’t exactly be Akhtyamov’s first rodeo.

The 24-year-old goalie had been recalled by the Maple Leafs in April 2025. Although Craig Berube and his staff didn’t give him the nod in net for the Buds, he did spent some time with Matthews and company. As he joins practices with the Leafs, Akhtyamov won’t be a complete stranger at Ford Performance Centre in Etobicoke, Ontario.

What does this move imply for Toronto?

On the one hand, recalling Akhtyamov signals that the Maple Leafs fear—or already know—that Stolarz isn’t fit to dress for their upcoming NHL regular-season matchups. Moreover, it could also suggest that Joseph Woll is still a ways off from returning to the lineup.

The situation in Toronto is far from encouraging. In the blink of an eye, rookie goaltender Dennis Hildeby has become the number one option for Berube and his staff. Next in line, a debutant in Akhtyamov emerges. With the Maple Leafs desperate to snap their current three-game losing streak, the climb has only gotten steeper. The Buds will have to end the hex without their captain and with a goaltending tandem that combines for fewer than 10 NHL career appearances—nine, to be precise.

