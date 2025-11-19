Trending topics:
NHL News: Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski shares a humble reaction after reaching 400-point milestone

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski reflected on his 400-point milestone, sharing his thoughts on the achievement and his time with the team.

By Alexander Rosquez

Zach Werenski #8 of the Blue Jackets skates against the Kraken.
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesZach Werenski #8 of the Blue Jackets skates against the Kraken.

The Columbus Blue Jackets faced a challenging night in Winnipeg, falling 5-2 to the Winnipeg Jets and halting their recent momentum. Despite the loss, the spotlight shone on Zach Werenski, who recorded a milestone goal in the third period, marking his 400th career NHL point.

Werenski, who has 119 goals and 281 assists in 587 games, became the first defenseman in Blue Jackets history to reach 400 points. The accomplishment came during a tough schedule, as Columbus had landed in Winnipeg at 3 a.m. ET following a shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens the previous night.

Reflecting on the milestone, Werenski remained humble, emphasizing the broader team context. “Obviously, it’s better when you win, but you gotta enjoy some of the milestones along the way. I’ve been fortunate enough to play with good players here on good teams. I love it here, so I’ll take the 400 and enjoy it,” he said, according to NHL insider Jeff Svoboda.

How does Werenski’s milestone impact the Blue Jackets’ season?

While individual achievements are notable, the Blue Jackets struggled to maintain consistency against a well-rested Jets squad. Goals from Adam Lowry, Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk, Kyle Connor, and Logan Stanley, combined with 20 saves from goalie Eric Comrie, secured the win for Winnipeg.

What challenges lie ahead for Columbus after the setback?

Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason acknowledged the difficulties of back-to-back travel and inconsistent play. “It just seemed like every time we had a little push, then it sagged again on us a little bit. We’ll have a look at the tape and figure that out,” he said, according to NHL.com. Columbus will aim to build on the positive moments, with Werenski’s milestone offering a silver lining amid a demanding schedule.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
