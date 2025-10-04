NHL News: Craig Berube sends clear warning to Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs ahead of new season

The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, are heading into the new NHL season with a clear message from head coach Craig Berube: accountability and effort come first. Known for his no-nonsense approach, Berube isn’t shy about giving his team a nudge when necessary, and his philosophy extends beyond mere tactics.

Despite a reputation as a tough, hard-nosed coach, Berube balances intensity with genuine care for his roster. From veterans to young prospects, the Leafs’ players know there’s structure behind his blunt communication. Berube’s approach combines mentorship, discipline, and humor, giving insight into why Toronto’s locker room has been receptive to his style.

During an exclusive interview with TSN, Berube explained how he pushes his players while staying human. His words reflect a philosophy that marries compassion with accountability, a style that has shaped the Maple Leafs’ culture this season.

Why Craig Berube isn’t afraid to push buttons

“You know, I’m not a button-pusher, per se. I’m just pretty open and honest with a player. Like, if you’re not bringing it, that’s me pushing a button,” Berube said. “I think you’ve got to have compassion in this game as a coach. That’s important because players go through a lot, and they go through tough times.

Craig Berube fields questions after a victory in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

He added: “It’s hard. They feel pressure, they feel different things. So you’ve got to have compassion. My job is to help them. And if helping them means kicking them in the ass, that’s how I’ll help them. If it’s putting an arm around them and saying, ‘Hey buddy, everything’s okay. Just keep working and keep playing,’ then that’s what I’ll do.”

Players buy into the coaching philosophy

Berube’s methods have produced tangible results on the ice. While his relationship with William Nylander remains professional and hands-off, he has nurtured young talents like Dakota Joshua and Easton Cowan, giving them opportunities to thrive under his guidance.

Veterans like Steven Lorentz, Nick Robertson, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson found new life in his system last season, embracing the physical, fast-paced style he instills.

For Berube, success isn’t about individual stars; it’s about teamwork, cohesion, and grinding together. If the Maple Leafs fully buy into his approach this season, the combination of discipline, mentorship, and accountability could translate into unprecedented success for players like Matthews and the rest of the roster.