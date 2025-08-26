NHL News: Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks reportedly suffering from success as move in key area feels imminent

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly facing a pivotal decision involving a key area on the roster. With the 2025-26 NHL season approaching, the Windy City club may be dealing with a potential logjam.

The famous oxymoron might actually turn true for Bedard and the Blackhawks in their rebuild of the franchise. Chicago could suffer from success as the NHL season looms closer.

Insider Frank Seravalli made such claim, hinting Kyle Davidson and the front office must make a big decision regarding the defensive corps in the Windy City. As restricted free agent (RFA) Wyatt Kaiser remains without a contract, the clock is ticking for the Hawks to make a decision on the blueline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The interesting thing for the Blackhawks looking at their defense moving forward is: where is everybody going to fit? They’ve got so many young guys on that back end…There’s so many guys taking a step forward,” Seravalli said, via Bleacher Report. “I think they are probably looking at 9 or 10 legitimate and realistic NHL defenseman. Someone’s going to have to be on the move.”

Wyatt Kaiser #44 of the Chicago Blackhawks against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

Advertisement

But who?

Kaiser—the only RFA left unsigned in Chicago—whose three-year, $2.75 million entry-level contract expired last July, would make a lot of sense. Still, the Blackhawks might have no interest in parting ways with the former third-round selection in 2020. Many consider him a great fit for Chicago’s third pairing.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Blackhawks reportedly handling another piece of business before Connor Bedard’s extension in Chicago

Still, the fact remains that Kaiser has only produced 18 points in 98 NHL games. The team could trade him, especially since the two sides haven’t signed an extension and no offer sheets have arrived.

Advertisement

“I’m not suggesting at all that [Kaiser is the blueliner being traded], but just wondering how this all ends up working out,” Seravalli added. “Because it does become a numbers’ game, and I wonder if that’s part of it, as well, in terms of these contract talks and where it ends up going.”

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do the math

Fans in Chicago are puzzled by how long it’s taking for Kaiser and the Blackhawks to agree on a new contract. Not many thought it would extend this deep into the offseason, up to the point when training camp begins to rise on the horizon.

On the financial side of things, the Blackhawks face no concerns. With over $18.6 million available in cap space, Chicago has enough to work something out with the 23-year-old blueliner. Thus, it suggests the two parties aren’t seeing eye-to-eye. The fact Kaiser could file for salary arbitration helped the Hawks out, too.

Advertisement

SurveyWhat do you think Chicago will decide on Kaiser? What do you think Chicago will decide on Kaiser? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Now, Chicago has plenty of time to ink the defenseman to an extension—well, until December 1st, but that’s still a lot of time. If Kaiser isn’t signed by then, he’ll be ineligible to play in the 2025-26 NHL season. Still, all signs suggest such an extreme scenario won’t unfold in Chi-Town.