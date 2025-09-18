NHL News: Connor Bedard’s Stanley Cup champion teammate sidelined long-term after injury setback with Blackhawks

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks learned troubling news as a Stanley Cup-winning teammate will remain inactive after suffering yet another setback. With the 2025-26 NHL season approaching, the Hawks will have less depth at a crucial position.

Laurent Brossoit has yet to make his debut as a Blackhawk. Since signing a two-year, $6.6 million deal with Chicago, the 32-year-old netminder has been plagued by injuries. Now, with the latest update on his status heading into the NHL campaign, that wait is set to grow even longer.

“Laurent Brossoit had offseason hip surgery and is out long term,” The Athletic’s Scott Powers reported on his X account.

Brossoit had signed for the Blackhawks in the summer of 2024. The goaltender had played for the Vegas Golden Knights during their Stanley Cup crowning in the 2022-23 NHL season.

Laurent Brossoit during a game with the Vegas Golden Knights

Bad look

General manager Kyle Davidson is generally well-regarded by the fanbase in the Windy City. However, Brossoit’s deal is one that can already be filed under the brass’s list of missteps.

The veteran goaltender has yet to man the crease for the Blackhawks in over a year with the team. Moreover, Brossoit isn’t signed to a particularly cheap contract. Frankly for a player with 0 games played, any salary should be considered high.

Re-assured

After Brossoit’s long-term absence was confirmed, Bedard and the Hawks are now left to two options to stand between the pipes at United Center. Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom will headline the goaltending tandem during the upcoming NHL season.

Not that it came as a surprise to anyone, but it means there won’t be a reliable third option if anything happens to them. If that happens, the next name in line is trending to be Drew Commesso.

The former second-round pick in 2020 made his league debut last season in Chicago, and could compete for a spot in the lineup during training camp. At the moment, though, he seems poised to be the No. 1 goalie for the Rockford Ice Hogs in the American Hockey League (AHL).