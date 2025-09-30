NHL News: Connor McDavid facing deadline to sign reportedly preferred extension with Oilers

According to reports, the Edmonton Oilers may be in a race against the clock on a potential extension with Connor McDavid. With the 2025-26 NHL season approaching, the window for a preferred contract is about to close.

Much is being said, but there are little certainties around McDavid’s contract talks with the Oilers. Kirill Kaprizov signed the NHL’s biggest contract ever with the Minnesota Wild, which only increased the pressure on Edmonton’s captain to re-sign.

However, reports suggest the clock could be ticking in more ways than one for McDavid. If the Oilers’ star plans to sign a contract that includes deferred money, he has a little over a week to come to terms with the organization in the Gateway to the North.

“Deadline for NHL players who wish to sign contract extension that includes deferred money,” insider Frank Seravalli stated on his X account. “Any contract with deferred money must be registered on or before Oct. 6 – as provision in CBA expires on Oct. 7. Is this deadline of interest to Connor McDavid and the Oilers?”

Connor McDavid during NHL Media Day ahead of the regular season

What is deferred money?

Players in the NHL can opt to sign contract extensions including deferred money. Essentially, doing so means a player will receive part of his salary in future years after the deal expires. Such move can prove beneficial for both the individual and the organization.

For McDavid, doing so wouldn’t guarantee extra income after retirement, as he likely won’t hang up the skates once the deal expires. Still, it could benefit both the captain and the Oilers.

Signing with deferred money would reduce his salary cap hit, which in turn could free up space for the team to add more talent and surround McDavid with the support he needs to chase the first Stanley Cup of his career.