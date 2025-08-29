NHL News: Connor McDavid’s Oilers may be prepared to wait for a starting goalie and turn to the Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers are under growing pressure to improve their goaltending situation after back-to-back losses in the Stanley Cup Finals. Star forward Connor McDavid and the rest of the team need stability in the crease. The Detroit Red Wings could emerge as a possible solution to strengthen the position.

While McDavid is a generational talent capable of leading another push for glory, the performances of Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner in the recent playoffs suggest that a move could be looming for Edmonton in its search for consistency.

Many teams have waited until the start of the season to fine-tune positions, taking advantage of rosters eager to offload pieces after a sluggish opening. In a thin offseason, the Oilers could bide their time until the ideal moment to decide who will guard the net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What will the Oilers do about their goaltending situation?

NHL insider James Mirtle of The Athletic reported that the Oilers are willing to pursue “a proven starting goalie from a team that falters early and begins shedding players.” In that scenario, several opportunities could open up at the start of the 2025-26 NHL season.

Stuart Skinner #74 of the Edmonton Oilers

Advertisement

What options would the Oilers have?

According to Mirtle, one of the main possibilities for Edmonton could come from teams that acquired a starting goaltender this offseason. For instance, the Red Wings added John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks. If things don’t go as planned early on, they might eventually look to move one of their veterans or even send Cam Talbot back to Edmonton.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Connor McDavid reportedly set to materialize one of the Oilers’ worst nightmares for upcoming season

Another option could be targeting top prospect Sebastian Cossa, a young goaltender who could provide Edmonton with a fresh boost. While the Red Wings are widely expected to stay in the playoff hunt, a poor start might create an opening for a deal.