NHL News: Connor McDavid reportedly set to materialize one of the Oilers’ worst nightmares for upcoming season

It was always a possibility, but it’s now looking more real than ever.Connor McDavidhas yet to sign an extension, and one of the worst nightmares is coming to life for the Edmonton Oilers. Aside from the captain asking for a trade, there might not be a worst way to head into the 2025-26 NHL season.

Days, weeks, even months have gone by. Still, there’s no progress in McDavid’s extension. Aside from a blunt statement shutting down trade rumors from the captain himself, the Oilers haven’t heard much from McDavid. There isn’t much to listen to either—well, aside from the click of the pen as it etches a signature on an extension.

That noise would come as a relief for Edmonton, almost like the goal horn at Rogers Place blasting in overtime of a Stanley Cup Playoffs game. Still, it looks like Oilers fans will have to wait—and brace themselves with patience while they’re at it.

“If you had to pin me down, my guess is the season will start without [McDavid] signing an extension,” insider Chris Johnston said, via TSN.

Connor McDavid during Hockey Canada’s 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp.

Disaster written all over it

The alarms sounded off in Edmonton after McDavid dropped a concerning admission on contract negotiations with the Oilers, leaving the door open for him to play on a contract season. It’s a terrible omen, and it could only spiral out of control moving forward.

For starters, Edmonton will have to pay an even bigger price to retain McDavid if they decide to wait even more. Still, money isn’t a problem for the Oilers. It’s no secret they’ll pay up for whatever number the captain asks. The cheaper, the better, but Edmonton won’t lowball McDavid, whatsoever.

In addition, letting McDavid play the 2025-26 NHL season without a contract through July 1 means headlines and intense scrutiny will follow the Oilers’ every step. What might otherwise be an anecdotal stumble in an 82-game campaign could then turn into a resounding fall.

It’s simply too much

Lastly, and perhaps most threatening to the Oilers, is the fact that the club won’t simply be playing for their playoff hopes, but also for McDavid’s future. The saying “play as if your job is on the line” is often used figuratively, but in this case, it could become literal—playing for the future of everyone in the organization.

It’s hard not to believe that if things head south, heads will roll. If McDavid doesn’t sign a new deal before October, the Oilers might be playing more for the mission of “keeping the captain in town” than for hoisting the Stanley Cup. And yet, if the Oilers fall short of Lord Stanley once again, how many seasons will McDavid spend with the franchise before deciding to move on?