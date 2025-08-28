NHL News: Connor McDavid’s Oilers prepare special occasion for when Connor Bedard, Blackhawks pay them a visit

Whenever Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard meet on the ice, the NHL watches closely. Next season, when the Edmonton Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks in November, the home team will have something planned in advance.

The two former first overall selections entered the NHL eight years apart. However, fans can’t wait for Bedard and McDavid to meet on the ice. It doesn’t happen often as the Oilers and Blackhawks don’t share divisions, but when they do nobody wants to miss it.

Chicago and Edmonton will face each other three times during the 2025-26 NHL campaign. Twice at Rogers Place in Canada’s Oil Capital, and only once at United Center in the Windy City. However, the Oilers will only have a special plan set in place for the first visit of Bedard and company to their arena next season.

When the two sides face off on November 1, 2025, the Oilers will host a theme game in celebration of “Dia de los Muertos,” or Day of the Dead, which takes place on Sunday, November 2. The special occasion has been announced by the Oilers and NHL.com, through an official list of every promotional night next season.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks prior to an NHL game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

McDavid vs Bedard head-to-head record

McDavid and Bedard have faced off six times so far in their careers. To no one’s surprise, the Oilers have had the better of the Blackhawks in most of those showdowns.

Since the 2023-24 season, McDavid is 5-1-0 against Chicago. Meanwhile Bedard’s record against Edmonton is of 1-2-1, as he missed some games due to injury last season.

Stats

Bedard has recorded 5 points in four career matchups against the Oilers, with 2 goals and 3 assists. McDavid, meanwhile, has registered 9 points (4 G, 5 A) in six games against the Blackhawks since Bedard was drafted, regardless of whether Bedard played or not.

Now, Bedard will hope to make up the lost ground that needs to be covered. Looking to put Chicago back on the NHL map, Bedard knows that showing up against McDavid and the Oilers could go a long way toward establishing the Hawks’ young lineup.

