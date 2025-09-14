NHL News: Connor McDavid’s Oilers reportedly out of the race for returning goaltender in the league

The Edmonton Oilers are exploring every option to accelerate Connor McDavid‘s extension. Perhaps signing a bona fide number one goaltender is the best solution to the ongoing drama. However, new reports around the NHL indicate one strong candidate is now off the table.

Opinions may differ on Carter Hart and whether signing him is the right decision after all that’s transpired this summer. Regardless, the former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender has been cleared to sign with a new team after October 15. On that note, it’s no wonder McDavid and the Oilers naturally emerge as frontrunners for the 27-year-old netminder.

Born in Sherwood Park, Alberta, just on the outskirts of Edmonton, playing for the Oilers and along the best player in the NHL would’ve been a dream come true for Hart. However, a report indicates the goalie has no desire to play in a Canadian-based franchise at the moment.

“[Carter Hart will] almost certainly going to land with a U.S.-based team,” insider Chris Johnston commented on The Athletic. “That invalidates any notion of him landing with his hometown Edmonton Oilers.”

Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Moreover, Hart is not looking to re-join the Flyers, either. As it’s been made clear, he wants a clean slate. “Hart is looking for a fresh start, which effectively rules out a return to Philadelphia,” Johnston added.

The more things change…

While the Oilers have made their intentions of acquiring a new goalie clear, the NHL offseason hasn’t been kind with them on that regard. Not many options emerged, and the Oilers are expected to stay put with their current tandem (Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard).

It most probably won’t be for long, though. The Oilers are determined to explore the goaltending market at the trade deadline next year. More suitable options could become available then, and if Edmonton is set to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a splash in net is almost guaranteed.

Timeline for Hart

After being acquitted in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial, Hart—along with Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, and Alex Formenton—have been reinstated into the league.

However, their returns to the ice will be gradual. The players will be eligible to sign new contracts after October 15, and they can return to NHL action after December 1, when their suspension comes to an end. Out of the five members of Hockey Canada’s 2018 team, Hart is expected to find a new home in the league the fastest—and it seems Edmonton is no longer an option.