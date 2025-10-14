NHL News: Connor McDavid’s short-term Oilers deal explained by agent amid Stanley Cup focus

The offseason drama surrounding Connor McDavid concluded as the Edmonton Oilers star signed a two-year, $25-million extension just before the 2025–26 season. Despite the chance to secure the most lucrative contract in NHL history, McDavid prioritized the pursuit of a Stanley Cup over maximum earnings.

GM Stan Bowman explained that the team allowed McDavid to take his time on negotiations. Judd Moldaver, McDavid’s agent, said the extended process was by design, allowing the star forward to weigh options carefully while keeping his focus on winning. “It was never about a date circled on a calendar. It was about allowing him to be wisely patient and to think through things,” Moldaver said, according to Sportsnet.ca.

Many were surprised McDavid didn’t seek a higher cap hit after Kirill Kaprizov’s record deal. Moldaver emphasized that the two-year term balanced strong pay with flexibility to maximize championship opportunities. “At the end of this, it was always about what was going to make him feel like he’s made the best decision for Connor McDavid,” he added.

Was McDavid’s short-term deal a risk or a statement?

By keeping his $12.5-million cap hit steady, McDavid signaled confidence in himself and the team. Moldaver compared it to Auston Matthews’ four-year deal with Toronto, noting that elite players often take shorter terms to maintain flexibility. “These players who take short-term deals, they’re betting on themselves and there’s some elasticity and some more flexibility,” he explained.

Connor McDavid, David Tomasek, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Oilers celebrate Draisaitl’s goal. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

How does McDavid’s choice affect Edmonton’s cup window?

The short-term deal gives the Oilers roster flexibility to strengthen around McDavid for a Stanley Cup push. Bowman emphasized, “Connor’s focus is on winning now and helping build a team that can compete for years. That mindset influences every move we make this season.” McDavid’s approach clearly prioritizes immediate team success, showing his willingness to align personal decisions with Edmonton’s championship goals.

The Oilers open their home schedule against the Vancouver Canucks, with McDavid’s leadership and short-term deal serving as a critical test of Edmonton’s championship window. How the team responds around him in the early home games could set the tone for the season, giving fans an early glimpse of whether this strategy pays off in contention for the Stanley Cup.