NHL News: Elias Pettersson’s Canucks betting on first-round rookie amid lack of depth additions at key position

The Vancouver Canucks had more than enough time to address their depth at center during the NHL offseason. With the 2025-26 campaign right around the corner, they are now making a bold choice on who will join Elias Pettersson and the team at the most important forward position.

The Canucks definitely thought highly of Braeden Cootes when selecting him with the 15th overall pick in the 2025 NHL entry Draft. However, not many expected the rookie to be tossed into the fire right away in Vancouver.

Whether it’s advisable or not, the team in Vancity is trying its luck. Head coach Adam Foote, Elias Pettersson, and company are rolling their dice on the 18-year-old ahead of the season debut on October 9.

“In Vancouver, I’m told Braeden Cootes will be in opening night lineup Thursday vs Calgary,” as reported by insider John Shannon on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Elias Pettersson looks on during a home game.

Recent numbers

The Canucks had made it clear they would try their luck with players on the organization rather than exploring the market for depth down the middle of the ice. Cootes—for that matter—is as good an option as any within Vancouver’s system.

Last season, the Alberta-native played 60 games for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL. The young talent recorded 63 points thanks to 26 goals and 37 assists. Moreover, he joined Team Canada for the IIHF U-18 World Juniors. En route to Canada’s second-straight gold medal in this tournament, Cootes led the team in scoring with 12 points (6G, 6A).

Risky

Cootes’ numbers are exciting for Pettersson and company, but they’ve all been put up against competitors his own age. As he transitions into the NHL, he’ll truly be put to the test.

In a market as desperate for its first Stanley Cup as Vancouver’s, it might all be a recipe for disaster to burn out the kid. Only time will tell, though. Not even Pettersson played right away after being drafted by Vancity, and Quinn Hughes made only his first five appearances as a rookie during the late stretch of the 2018–19 season.

