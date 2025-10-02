NHL News: Elias Pettersson’s Canucks pull the plug on redemption arc for former first-round pick

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks may have learned that repeating the process only leads to the same results in the NHL. After giving another opportunity to a former first-round pick to prove himself, the organization is now backing down from the plan.

Selected by the New York Rangers with the 9th overall pick in the 2018 NHL entry Draft, Vitali Kravtsov has failed to meet expectations. The Canucks traded for the Russian winger in February 2023, but the results were simply not there.

Kravtsov returned to The Motherland for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns, joining Traktor Chelyabinsk in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). After a career-best 58-point season, the Canucks decided to give the 25-year-old forward another shot to make it in the NHL. However, the plan didn’t get off the ground, as Vancouver is having second thoughts. Now, Kravtsov is up for grabs.

“General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Vitali Kravtsov has been placed on waivers,” as stated by @Canucks on X (formerly Twitter).

Vitali Kravtsov with the New York Rangers

Low-risk

Vancouver had signed Kravtsov to a league minimum one-year, $775,000 deal before the start of the 2025-26 NHL campaign. Needless to say, nobody is losing sleep in Vancity over the failed investment. Though some may argue it’s still early to give up on the young forward. Either way, the Canucks knew the odds were never truly on their side. However, all hope isn’t lost just yet.

Down to two roads

By placing Kravtsov on waivers, the Canucks are rolling their dice. If no team claims the 25-year-old, then Vancouver can assign him to the AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.

Of course, if another team claims Kravtsov off waivers, the Canucks could lose him for good. Based on his performance over three NHL seasons, though, it would be a long shot for him to find his footing. If he does, however, it could come back to bite Vancouver.

In times when nothing seems to go their way, the Canucks can’t afford to get the short end of the stick again—especially with Kravtsov still relatively young. The jury is still out, but the team might be wise to keep its fingers crossed.

