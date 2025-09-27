Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: James Reimer breaks silence after first practice back with Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

A veteran NHL goalie signs a professional tryout with the Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, returning after stints with the Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, and other teams.

By Alexander Rosquez

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during an NHL game.
© (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during an NHL game.

The Toronto Maple Leafs opened camp with a familiar face back in the crease: James Reimer. After years away, the veteran goaltender has returned to Toronto, where his NHL journey first began, now rejoining a team led by Auston Matthews and hungry for playoff success.

At 35, Reimer adds experience and stability to a goaltending group already anchored by Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll. While expectations don’t place him as the No. 1 starter, his presence could be a steadying force for a roster that has been chasing consistency between the pipes for several seasons.

After his first practice, Reimer opened up about what it meant to be back in a Leafs sweater. Speaking with Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, he admitted: “I haven’t had that much fun in a long time. It’s been a special experience to be back here.”

Advertisement

What role can Reimer play for the Leafs?

Reimer may not see the bulk of starts, but his return carries weight beyond the ice. His familiarity with Toronto and his reputation as a respected teammate could help cultivate a strong locker room culture. For a team seeking not only talent but cohesion, his attitude and leadership are assets.

Advertisement

Why does veteran depth matter for Toronto?

As the Leafs push for a deeper playoff run, every element of roster depth will be scrutinized. With Stolarz and Woll set to shoulder the main responsibilities, having a proven NHL veteran in reserve gives the Leafs both insurance and peace of mind. Reimer’s role may be limited, but his influence could prove vital when the season reaches its toughest stretches.

NHL News: Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube provides key update on Auston Matthews’ teammate after missed practice

see also

NHL News: Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube provides key update on Auston Matthews’ teammate after missed practice

Survey

What impact will James Reimer’s return have on the Maple Leafs this season?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Maple Leafs forward Robertson backed by intriguing prediction after strong preseason
NHL

Maple Leafs forward Robertson backed by intriguing prediction after strong preseason

Maple Leafs coach Berube provides key update on Matthews' teammate after missed practice
NHL

Maple Leafs coach Berube provides key update on Matthews' teammate after missed practice

Veteran goalie returns to Matthews' Maple Leafs on PTO after Panthers, Red Wings stints
NHL

Veteran goalie returns to Matthews' Maple Leafs on PTO after Panthers, Red Wings stints

Where to watch Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Better Collective Logo