NHL News: James Reimer breaks silence after first practice back with Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs opened camp with a familiar face back in the crease: James Reimer. After years away, the veteran goaltender has returned to Toronto, where his NHL journey first began, now rejoining a team led by Auston Matthews and hungry for playoff success.

At 35, Reimer adds experience and stability to a goaltending group already anchored by Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll. While expectations don’t place him as the No. 1 starter, his presence could be a steadying force for a roster that has been chasing consistency between the pipes for several seasons.

After his first practice, Reimer opened up about what it meant to be back in a Leafs sweater. Speaking with Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, he admitted: “I haven’t had that much fun in a long time. It’s been a special experience to be back here.”

What role can Reimer play for the Leafs?

Reimer may not see the bulk of starts, but his return carries weight beyond the ice. His familiarity with Toronto and his reputation as a respected teammate could help cultivate a strong locker room culture. For a team seeking not only talent but cohesion, his attitude and leadership are assets.

Why does veteran depth matter for Toronto?

As the Leafs push for a deeper playoff run, every element of roster depth will be scrutinized. With Stolarz and Woll set to shoulder the main responsibilities, having a proven NHL veteran in reserve gives the Leafs both insurance and peace of mind. Reimer’s role may be limited, but his influence could prove vital when the season reaches its toughest stretches.

