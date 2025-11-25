The Toronto Maple Leafs are enduring one of their roughest starts in years, sitting at the bottom of both the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference with a 9-10-3 record. A stretch of seven losses in eight games has left the team in crisis, and questions about leadership and accountability are growing louder with each passing game.

Captain Auston Matthews, sidelined for the last five games with a lower-body injury, has returned to practice, hinting that he could be back in the lineup soon. His absence coincided with the team’s ongoing struggles, putting him squarely in the spotlight as fans and analysts assess the state of the Maple Leafs.

Off the ice, commentary from former champions has sharpened the narrative. Two-time Stanley Cup winner Kris Versteeg has delivered a blunt assessment of what Matthews must do to help the club reverse its fortunes.

Versteeg on Matthews’ role

Versteeg, who won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010 and 2015, spoke on the “JD Bunkis” Podcast about the expectations for Matthews. “Matthews coming back… if you’re Matthews, you’re a player, this is kinda a moment that you got put the team on your back and take them back,” he said.

Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs is checked by William Carrier of the Hurricanes. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Even with Mitch Marner traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, Versteeg believes Matthews has the potential to carry the team. “For him to come in and play his best hockey ever, put the team on his back and start to show when he is engaged, when he is top of the game, he can carry a hockey club,” Versteeg added.

Maple Leafs’ challenges beyond Matthews

While Matthews is the focus of leadership expectations, the team faces deeper structural issues. Marner’s departure has left a void in the lineup, but analysts argue the Leafs’ struggles extend beyond a single player. The roster lacks cohesion and a defined identity, complicating the path to recovery even once Matthews returns.

Looking ahead

Toronto will need both leadership and performance from Matthews if it hopes to climb out of the Eastern Conference basement. As the team prepares for its next matchup, all eyes will be on the captain to see if he can translate Versteeg’s call to action into results on the ice.

