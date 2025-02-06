NHL News: Maple Leafs hesitate on key trade to help Auston Matthews amid Flyers’ high demands

The Toronto Maple Leafs are not slowing down in the trade period of the 2024-25 NHL season and are still looking for an important addition to help star Auston Matthews. In recent hours, the Canadian team has targeted a key weapon from the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Maple Leafs are interested in acquiring a center before the NHL trade deadline. Toronto’s goal is to strengthen their offensive depth, as there is limited depth behind stars Matthews and John Tavares and more options are needed.

It would seem that Toronto should not be in such a hurry to strengthen their position in the Atlantic Division, where they are fighting for the top spots. However, when it comes time to go to the market to negotiate with the Flyers, there are some doubts surrounding the Maple Leafs organization.

Which Flyers player is the Maple Leafs’ target?

The player the Maple Leafs are interested in is none other than Flyers center Scott Laughton. However, there is one major obstacle for the negotiations to succeed. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Toronto is not willing to give up their top prospects to make the trade happen.

Scott Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers

As it stands, the Maple Leafs have decided not to match the Philadelphia Flyers’ high asking price for Laughton, who is being considered for a third line role. However, there is still time left on the trade market and negotiations could resume soon.

Would Laughton help Matthews’ Maple Leafs?

Scott Laughton has shown a considerable level of play in the 2024-25 NHL season. While Toronto isn’t considering making any crazy moves to bring him in, the 30-year-old center could be an interesting addition to the Maple Leafs’ attack. The Flyers forward has contributed 25 points in 53 games played, scoring 10 goals and dishing out 15 assists.