Ever since moving to the Big Apple, it’s only been drama and chaos for Mike Sullivan. The New York Rangers are one team on the road in the NHL, and a completely different one when playing at Madison Square Garden. Most teams with playoff aspirations build a fortress at home, but the Blueshirts have done just the opposite.

Through seven home games in the NHL season, the Rangers are winless—with a 0-6-1 record. The Blueshirts do have a victory in the state of New York, but that was during a 4–0 routing over the Buffalo Sabres in upstate New York. When playing in Manhattan, Sullivan and the Rangers can’t catch a break, nor can they buy a win.

However, that could change soon. In need of results, the Rangers are resorting to a potential franchise player in New York. Gabriel Perreault has been called up from the AHL to the NHL. With the former first-round pick back in the lineup, the coaching staff in NYC is handing him a tall order right away.

As reported by The Athletic’s Vince Mercogliano, Sullivan and the Rangers have given Perreault first-line duties. Ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators, New York showed its hand during the morning skate, confirming that the rookie will join Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller on the top forward unit.

Head coach Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers handles bench.

Taking it slow

Fans in Manhattan are wary of the big shoes Perreault is being asked to fill immediately upon arrival. The 23rd overall selection in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft will be appearing in only his sixth career game when the puck drops against the Predators. Though many see him as the future of the franchise in New York City, others believe the Blueshirts may be rushing his development.

With lingering speculation about New York’s handling of former first overall pick Alexis Lafrenière, the concern surrounding Perreault’s growth is palpable throughout the Empire City. Perreaul, however, is confident in his ability. Coming off a 10-point production through 9 games in Hartford, the 20-year-old hopes for more of the same when jumping into the big leagues.

“I’ve been playing well. I think it was really good for me to go down there and play a lot of minutes, work on all the things I needed to work on. Hopefully it translates,” Perreault told reporters about his stint in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Gabe Perreault at UBS Arena on September 29, 2025 in Elmont City.

In need of a little push

With Perreault returning to the NHL lineup and making his season debut with the Rangers, the goal for New York is clear—it’s all about getting that first win at Madison Square Garden. Once they secure it, the team hopes the bad juju will finally lift.

As it stands, the Blueshirts’ last triumph on home ice came on April 17, when they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4–0 in the 2024–25 season finale. Over 200 days later, the Rangers are still chasing that same thrill. The goal horn at MSG has gone off far too few times this season—and not once at the end of a game.

In more ways than one, the gameday experience at the world’s most famous arena has been dull for home fans, who have found themselves walking crestfallen toward the exit doors and into the rambunctious streets of the City That Never Sleeps. Among the noise and marquee lights, Rangers fans may blend into the crowd, but their frustration with the team is impossible to hide.

