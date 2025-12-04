NHL News: NY Rangers welcome back 3x Stanley Cup champion Mike Sullivan can’t utilize yet

Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. After a concerning start to the 2025-26 NHL season, the Blueshirts have seemingly found their footing. On that note, a key veteran with three Stanley Cup titles is close to returning to action.

Though less than 30 games into the NHL season, Sullivan and the Rangers have had their share of scares and sudden jolts. Watching Jonathan Quick go down with an injury was one of them. Although the veteran goalie remains on Injured Reserve (IR), the worst may be in the past.

With the Broadway Blueshirts on the road, the team received encouraging news as the three-time Stanley Cup champion rejoined the group. However, the backup goaltender is still not fit enough to suit up for the New York Rangers.

“Jonathan Quick is here in Ottawa but he will not backup tonight,” as reported by The New York Post’s Mollie Walker on X. The 39-year-old netminder will be sidelined for the sixth straight game. Quick’s last appearance was on Nov. 22 during the 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth in Salt Lake City.

Jonathan Quick salutes the fans

Sullivan, Rangers will ride the hot hand in net

Sullivan offered a clear explanation for his decision on rookie goaltender Dylan Garand, who was called up only to be sent down to the AHL almost immediately after. The head coach is now keeping his word. Veteran Spencer Martin will continue to serve as the backup, with Igor Shesterkin starting for the sixth consecutive game.

Tired or not, the Rangers can’t afford to put anyone other than Shesterkin in goal. Moreover, the Russian netminder has been putting on a show as of late, so New York will keep him going until the wheels come off—or Quick is healthy enough to play, whichever comes first.

Shesterkin’s numbers since Quick was placed on IR

Being short a man is never easy to overcome in the NHL. The Rangers know that all too well, as they’re currently without four players due to injury (Adam Fox, Jonathan Quick, Matt Rempe, and Adam Edstrom). However, losing a goaltender is even tougher to navigate.

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers

For the Blueshirts, they suddenly found themselves with a one-man crew in net. Shesterkin could feel the pressure—either he shut the door or his teammates could wave their season goodbye early. With his back against the wall, there was only one path forward, and he made sure New York never missed its backup goalie for a second.

Over the last five games—when New York had no Plan B in net—Shesterkin has averaged 25.8 saves per game, allowed just 2.2 goals per game, and posted a .918 save percentage. Needless to say, Sullivan and the Rangers are in safe hands while Quick continues his recovery.

