NHL News: Kirill Kaprizov, Wild reportedly fear for 2x Stanley Cup-winning addition ahead of season opener

The Minnesota Wild might be in trouble after the latest reports on one of Kirill Kaprizov’s new teammates in St. Paul.

By Federico O'donnell

Kirill Kaprizov at T-Mobile Arena on February 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Christian Petersen/Getty Images Kirill Kaprizov at T-Mobile Arena on February 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild were eager to welcome a two-time Stanley Cup champion back to the team. However, new reports hint that a recent injury could spell trouble for the organization heading into the 2025-26 NHL season.

Kaprizov and the Wild were thrilled to see Nico Sturm return to the Twin Cities after hoisting his second Stanley Cup in the NHL (with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022 and Florida Panthers in 2025). However, the dream return for the German back into Minnesota could be put on hold.

Nico Sturm, who practiced yesterday but has been dealing with a back injury all camp, is suddenly also on injured reserve,” as reported by The Athletic’s Michael Russo through his X account (formerly Twitter).

Awaiting

While the Wild have yet to provide an update on Sturm’s health status going forward, Russo hints it might put the team in a compromising position. If the former Florida Panthers’ forward is indeed out for considerable time, it might be time for Minnesota to hit the market.

Nico Sturm hoists the Stanley Cup with the Panthers

“Indication I’m getting is Nico Sturm’s situation isn’t good,” Michael Russo added. “Wild really need these young guys to make an impact or I could see Bill Guerin having to address this.”

NHL teams that have never won a Stanley Cup: Who’s still chasing history?

see also

NHL teams that have never won a Stanley Cup: Who’s still chasing history?

Rainy day fund

As it stands, the Wild currently have approximately $3.5 million in available cap space, according to PuckPedia. Despite handing Kaprizov the most expensive contract in NHL history, Minnesota still has some bucks to move if needed. However, everyone would much rather see Sturm return to the ice and wear the sweater in which he made his league debut back in the 2018-19 season.

