NHL News: Oilers GM Stan Bowman admits special advantage Connor McDavid has earned in contract negotiation

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have yet to sit down at the negotiation table ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season. Once they do, all signs indicate it shouldn’t take long before a new deal is signed. On that note, even general manager Stan Bowman admitted the special treatment the captain receives.

There is no player quite like McDavid in the NHL. Some might be compared to him and show similarities, but the Oilers‘ captain is truly one of one. As such, Bowman and the brass in Edmonton will go to any length to keep him in town. The general manager admitted as much with a blunt comment amid the drama surrounding the extension.

“You have to approach Connor differently than anyone else because he is different than anyone else,” Bowman said, per The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun. “He’s the best player in the world and, as a result, has earned the right to handle this the way he feels right to handle it.”

Keeping his word

Fans in Edmonton can’t help but feel antsy as the extension is yet to be announced. However, that sentiment isn’t shared in-house, as Bowman made sure to confirm.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers at FLA Live Arena on February 02, 2023.

“I have no reason to doubt anything [McDavid] said,” Bowman said. “I take him to his word that he’s focused on winning the Cup in Edmonton. And we feel the same way. It’s just really trying to maintain patience. That’s the hard thing for the outside world to do. But for us, that’s fine.“

No reason to think otherwise

“[McDavid has] always been a man of his word to me. I trust him,” the Oilers’ GM concluded. “He’s going through his own process, and when he’s ready, he’s ready. That’s understandable.

“So I guess the internal feeling is different maybe than what’s swirling on the outside. But I think that’s more out of respect for Connor and being patient with where he’s at.”

As it stands, the Oilers don’t have many options. Reports suggest they have their hands tied in convincing McDavid, and now all they can do is wait for the superstar to make up his mind. Until then, impatience will only grow in Canada’s Oil Capital.