NHL News: Panthers’ Seth Jones clears the air with bold message to Connor Bedard, Blackhawks ahead of first meeting

Seth Jones’ NHL career took a massive turn after the Chicago Blackhawks traded him to the Florida Panthers. Although he won the Stanley Cup just months after joining the team, something still hasn’t sat right with the blueliner about his departure from the Windy City. Now, he sent a clear message to Connor Bedard and company.

The last few years have taken its toll on every player on the Blackhawks. For Jones, being on a developing roster that didn’t match his timeline was too much to take. The veteran defenseman made his discomfort clear about the status quo in Chicago, and soon the Panthers came knocking with an offer the Hawks couldn’t resist.

That was that. Jones headed off to Sunrise, and in came Spencer Knight to strengthen the team’s net in Chi-town. However, when captain Nick Foligno dropped a message seemingly aimed at Jones, the defenseman felt he might have done or said something wrong when speaking of his transition to Florida. Now, as the Cats and Hawks are set to face off in the 2025-26 NHL season opener, Jones made something clear to his former teammates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was taken aback [by Foligno’s comments],” Seth Jones admitted, via The Athletic. “But at the same time, I think it was difficult when I was asked comparisons and all that stuff. It was really hard for me to answer those questions. Maybe I said some things that came out wrong. I never meant any disrespect to the organization or the players there. We were trying our hardest every night.”

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center

Advertisement

No ill will

Foligno—Bedard and the Blackhawks’ captain—has addressed the controversial ending to last NHL season, too. The veteran in Chicago made sure to put all rumors of bad blood to rest with a powerful message for Jones.

Advertisement

see also Panthers rub salt in wounds with bold Matthew Tkachuk statement engraved on Stanley Cup championship ring

“There was none [ill will], zero. I don’t really know if there was any. I could just see [Jones’] heart wasn’t in it at the end,” Foligno admitted. “I give him a ton of credit, because it wasn’t an easy situation he was in. He is a really good friend of mine. For him, as a friend, it was hard to see him not enjoying the game like he used to.

Advertisement

“I’m really happy he seems to have found that joy again. It sucks it’s not here, but he deserves to play hockey and be happy where he’s at. I think he’s found that. I couldn’t be more thrilled for him as a friend.”

Not too shabby

In less than six months in the Sunshine State, Jones accomplished everything he had been chasing since he first put on skates and stepped onto a rink. However, hoisting his first Stanley Cup has only made him hungrier for a second.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seth Jones #3 of the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place on June 06, 2025

“Winning the Stanley Cup, for sure, is the best-case scenario,” Jones jokingly admitted about his immediate success after leaving Chicago. “It didn’t matter if it was Florida or wherever else. I’m happy I’m here. It’s a great team. Great guys off the ice. I felt like I’ve been here forever when I got here.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks take a chance on Sidney Crosby’s Penguins castoff after tryout period

It may seem a long way off for Bedard and the Blackhawks, but if they keep going down their current path, that feeling could one day return to Chicago. For now, fans in the Windy City will have to reminisce about the dynasty run of the 2010s.

Advertisement

Reunion on both sides

While Jones and the Blackhawks may not ended things on the best terms, that wasn’t the case for Knight and the Panthers. The young goaltender had been drafted by the Cats and was called to be the team’s netminder for the future. However, despite all the emotions surrounding it, the NHL is a business.

Advertisement

Spencer Knight #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Regardless, the former first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft holds fond memories of his time with the Panthers. Knight faced plenty of adversity, but he pushed through, and fans in Florida will always stand by him. Months have passed since Knight last dressed for the Cats, yet fans at Amerant Bank Arena still call out his name during the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner before every game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad roughing leads to multi-game suspension for Lightning’s minor-league veteran

“The whole community around here, everyone was just very nice, kind and appreciative. I’m really thankful that I was able to start here,” Knight said in dialogue with Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson. “I hope that I gave some people good memories”

When the Panthers and Blackhawks meet on the ice for the opening night of the 2025–26 NHL season, emotions will run high. The reigning Stanley Cup champions will raise their second banner in as many years to the rafters. Jones and his former teammates in Chicago will see each other’s faces for the first time, and so will Knight, as he returns to the arena he once called home.