NHL News: Rick Tocchet reveals surprising call from Penguins’ Sidney Crosby to praise Flyers’ future gem

The Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins absolutely hate one another. It’s one of the biggest rivalries in the NHL. However, Sidney Crosby and Rick Tocchet are actually good friends. Therefore, it wasn’t a total surprise to learn of a private call between the two. What did turn heads was the topic of that conversation.

Tyson Foerster has quickly become one of the best players on the Flyers. The former first-round selection in the 2020 NHL entry Draft has blossomed into a consistent point-scorer night in and night out for Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Crosby and the Penguins have struggled to find such consistency in their latest draft picks. Regardless, some way or another Crosby has found a way to play with some of the best young talents in the league recently. During the 2025 IIHF World Championship, the Pens’ captain was joined by Foerster and other youngsters.

Though the early exit in the quarter-final stage was far from a pleasant surprise, Crosby was thrilled with what he saw on Foerster. Now he didn’t stutter to make that known to Tocchet, who will coach the 23-year-old in the City of Brotherly Love.

Tyson Foerster #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

“Rick Tocchet said Sidney Crosby called him and told him he loved Tyson Foerster at the [IIHF] Worlds. Crosby commented Foerster was a sponge,” NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Jordan Hall stated on his X account.

No need to panic

While fans in Pittsburgh won’t ever praise anything Philly-related, they can’t be mad at Crosby for doing so. After all, it’s not the first time the captain speaks highly of an NHL competitor.

In times where much is speculated around Crosby’s future and a potential trade request out of The Burgh, the captain’s comments shouldn’t raise any alarms. It’s just another example of great sportsmanship from Crosby, who’s accustomed fans all across the continent to such behavior on his part.

Unlikely

The noise around Crosby and his future with the Penguins is impossible to miss. It’s loud, it’s exhausting, and it’s everywhere. Still, reports hint the rumors have no influence on Crosby or his camp. If anything, the captain is fully focused on righting the ship in the City of Bridges during the next NHL campaign.

“I have not had one single hint, whisper, or innuendo—from within that tight Sidney Crosby inner circle—where he has even hinted at or mentioned this as something that he’s thinking about or considering,” insider Frank Seravalli said on the FAN Pregame podcast.

Without further ado, it’s time for Crosby and the Penguins to block out the noise and face the rest of the NHL head-on. Few believe Pittsburgh can hold its ground, but being overlooked might be exactly what the Black and Yellow need to play their best hockey.