NHL News: Rod Brind’Amour, Hurricanes reportedly rolling the dice on two players tied to Hockey Canada trial

In an eyebrow-raising stance, Rod Brind’Amour and the Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly closely following two controversial players. The NHL announced all five players acquitted in Hockey Canada’s trial could sign with new teams starting October 15. However, fans across the league are still skeptic.

Signing any of the players involved in this summer’s trial is a risky gamble for any NHL organization—not so much for the on-ice consequences, but for the unbearable noise off of it. Taking a chance on one of the five suspended players is risky enough, let alone two. Yet that seems to be the Hurricanes’ plan.

Some say desperate times call for desperate measures, but even that has its limits. After yet another heartbreaking elimination in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Carolina might find those boundaries even blurrier. According to reports, two players recently acquitted of charges could return to the NHL by joining the Hurricanes.

“Per sources, there is an expectation free agent forward Michael McLeod will be joining the Hurricanes this season. Carolina also checked on Carter Hart,” insider David Pagnotta recently commented.

Michael McLeod at Amalie Arena on January 11, 2024 in Tampa, Florida

High ceiling

Obviously, no signing of a player involved in the trial can ever be considered a low-risk investment. However, strictly on the hockey-side of the conversation, signing McLeod might be a somewhat safe bet.

However, McLeod hasn’t played an NHL game since January 2024. Needless to say, it’s hard to tell how he will return to the ice in December if he does sign with a new team for the 2025-26 campaign. Still, if his background with the New Jersey Devils is still insightful, the Canes could be acquiring an important piece for their puzzle.

Another one

If there’s one aspect of McLeod’s game the Hurricanes can be excited about, it’s his ability to win possession at the dot. The former first-round pick in 2016 excels on faceoffs, posting a career average success rate of 58.3%.

Moreover, in his most recent season, he registered a 65% rate—ranking eighth in the league and second among centermen. That only increases his value, as many of the players above him likely took faceoffs more sporadically, which can inflate their percentages.

It’s not like the Hurricanes have struggled at the faceoff circle. Over the last decade, the team in Raleigh has been renowned around the league for its ability to win possession. Since the 2015-16 campaign, the Hurricanes rank first in the NHL with a faceoff win percentage of 52.6%. Still, adding another player who can win pucks at the dot is never a bad thing.