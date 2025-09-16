Trending topics:
NHL News: Oilers reportedly determined to stay clear of controversial option to help out Connor McDavid in crucial season

Though Connor McDavid and the rest of the team would love to see tweaks done to the goaltending room, the Edmonton Oilers are reportedly staying away from one candidate.

By Federico O'donnell

Connor McDavid at United Center on February 05, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesConnor McDavid at United Center on February 05, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have yet to agree on a contract extension. As long as the captain remains unsigned through the 2025-26 NHL season, nothing else matters in Northern Alberta. Not even rushing into acquiring a new goaltender.

On that note, former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is eyeing a return to the NHL. After being acquitted in Hockey Canada’s trial, the 27-year-old netminder is looking for a fresh start in the league. Thus, it didn’t take long before many linked Hart to his hometown club, the Oilers, as McDavid and company need to bolster the goaltending room.

However, neither side appears to be interested in the story coming full circle. The Oilers were reportedly out of the race for Hart, already. Still, another report hints Edmonton was never actually interested in the goaltender.

“Carter Hart is not going to be signing with the hometown Edmonton Oilers,” Frank Seravalli stated on Insider Notebook. “I’ve been told that’s a non-starter for the Oilers. They aren’t going down that path. Even though they could use a change in net or at least a battle or competition.”

Carter Hart at T-Mobile Arena on October 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Why would it have been controversial to sign him?

Though Hart was acquitted of all charges in the Hockey Canada trial, his return to the league remains a sensible topic in the NHL. Moreover, having the Canadian return to his hometown with all the attention he is set to draw in the 2025–26 season might not be beneficial for either Hart or the Oilers.

Fans all around the league are still skeptical about the NHL allowing the five players to return to on-ice action. At the moment, it’s probably best for Hart to sign somewhere else.

Perhaps, Hart will get the chance to play for his hometown franchise in a calmer context. But right now doesn’t feel like the best time, not for him nor the Oilers. As it stands, Edmonton already has enough drama on its plate with McDavid’s pending extension.

Could Hart return to Philly?

The Flyers selected Hart with a second-round pick in the 2016 NHL entry Draft and set high expectations on him right from the get-go. Despite occasional struggles, Philadelphia was pretty pleased with how their goalie prospect turned out. Still, the franchise in the City of Brotherly Love is reportedly looking to move on.

“Hart will not be returning to the Flyers,” Seravalli commented on Hart’s future. “The Flyers did let his [signing] rights lapse by not offering him a qualifying offer, and, as a result, a fresh start is in order.”

