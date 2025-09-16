NHL News: With Connor McDavid’s Oilers out, Mitch Marner’s Golden Knights reportedly eyeing star goalie

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have great use for a goaltending acquisition going into the 2025-26 NHL season. However, they are not interested in one strong candidate. Instead, Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights could emerge as frontrunners.

Carter Hart is one of the biggest storylines at this point in the NHL offseason. After the NHL allowed for the five players acquitted of charges in Hockey Canada’s trial to sign new contracts following October 15, the goaltender drew the spotlight upon himself.

Several franchises are seemingly interested in acquiring the former Philadelphia Flyers’ netminder. However, McDavid’s Oilers are reportedly determined to stay away from this option. Not so much due to a lack of trust in Hart, but to avoid a potential public outcry in Edmonton.

When one door closes, another one opens up. That could be especially true for Hart, who is now being linked to the Golden Knights. As the Gateway to the North looks the other way, he could join Marner and company in Sin City.

Mitch Marner signs with the Vegas Golden Knights following his Toronto Maple Leafs departure.

Running the table

“The Golden Knights are in an interesting spot with their goaltending situation,” insider Frank Seravalli commented, via Bleacher Report. “Ilya Samsonov was there last year, he didn’t come back. Adin Hill is obviously the guy.

“What’s the long-term play for Vegas in net? Hart being a relatively younger guy, still south of the age of 30. He’s someone that could fit with the team for the long-haul and give them a chance to win.”

Other potential suitors

Born in Sherwood Park, Alberta, playing for the Oilers would’ve been a dream come true for Hart. However, it seems now is not the time for that to come to life. Instead, Seravalli listed other franchises that could be in on the 27-year-old goalie.

As the insider revealed, the Carolina Hurricanes and Utah Mammoth are expected to be among the biggest contenders to land Hart for the 2025-26 NHL season. However, the list could extend even further as Hart’s sweepstakes are expected to gain momentum.

