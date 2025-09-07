NHL News: Senators set to indirectly provoke Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs in home game vs Brad Marchand’s Panthers

Rivalries in the NHL extend far longer than direct matchups between clubs. Thus, it’s no surprise the Ottawa Senators plan to antagonize Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs next season. However, what did come as a surprise was the fact it will take place during a home game against Brad Marchand’s Florida Panthers.

The Battle of Ontario has given fans across the NHL countless memorable moments. The tension whenever the Leafs and Sens collide is impossible to miss, and sparks tend to fly. In recent years one particular moment has embedded itself in pop culture around the league. That is Ridly Greig’s slap shot on an empty net, which led to a violent reaction from Matthews’ star teammate Morgan Reilly.

Now, the Senators will give fans attending the January 10 game against Marchand and the reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers a bobblehead commemorating that iconic moment.

Why the Senators decided not to give the bobbleheads away during a game against the Leafs, and instead do it when the Panthers will be in town, remains a mystery. Needless to say, fans won’t complain—any time is as good as any to remember that goal and rub salts in Toronto’s wound.

History behind the goal

On February 10, 2024, the Senators defeated the Maple Leafs by a score of 5-3 at Canadian Tire Centre. However, the spotlight centered aroud Greig, who escaped on a breakaway towards Toronto’s empty net. In that time and place, most players would swiftly slide the puck towards the unmanned goal.

All goals count as one, but empty-netters don’t carry the same weight for most players. Still, in a tight rivalry game that isn’t always the case. With all the net to his disposal, Greig unleashed an absolute heat-seeker missile. Reilly took exception and all pandemonium broke loose on the ice.

As it usually occurs with anything Toronto related, much was talked about the reaction from the defenseman. Still, years have passed and the moment lives on. For thousands of fans, it will be immortalized with a bobblehead commemorating it.

Battle of Ontario dates

As the 2025-26 NHL season looms closer, the thirst for revenge only grows more insatiable for the Senators. Losing to Matthews and Toronto in the Stanley Cup Playoffs still doesn’t feel right to Ottawa, and it’s now determined to right its wrongs.

The two Atlantic division rivals will see each others’ faces four times in the 2025-26 campaign. The upcoming ‘Battle of Ontario’ editions will take place on:

December 27: Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

February 28: Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

March 21: Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators

April 15: Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators

