NHL News: With negotiations at a lull, Blackhawks reportedly exploring way out for Connor Bedard teammate

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will go any distance to climb out of their hole in the NHL. That means, no move is too wild to shy away from. On that note, a young talent on the roster could be shipped away. That is—of course—if Chicago can find a trade partner.

The 2025 NHL offseason has been a relatively quiet one. General managers across the league opted for a cautious approach. Every franchise would rather be safe than sorry, or so it seems. As a result, not much has changed. Bedard and the Blackhawks are pretty much in the same square they were when the past season ended.

Barring the hiring of Jeff Blashill as head coach and some minute details, the roster in Chicago looks almost identical. For fans in the Windy City, that’s not the most encouraging of sights. Another season of lessons in the form of blowout losses to the league’s contenders seems to be on the menu for the Hawks.

Still, Chicago isn’t stepping out of the NHL trade market just yet. As recently reported, forward Lukas Reichel could be moved. However, the Blackhawks must first clear a big hurdle: that is, actually finding a team interested in making moves, and interested in the former first-round selection in 2020.

Lukas Reichel at United Center on December 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois

“I think it’s understood that the Blackhawks are willing to make the move if they find a trade partner and I think [Reichel] understands it might be time, too,” insider Elliotte Friedman commented on the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

Can’t go on forever

Letting go of a first-round pick is never easy. Regardless, the Blackhawks may have to do so. Even if it’s with a heavy heart. After all, Reichel has yet to untap his full potential, and Chicago doesn’t seem to be the place for him to do so.

Until now, Bedard and company have waited for Reichel to blossom into a key piece of the puzzle but to no avail. Seemingly stuck in a loophole, Chicago has been in this position for quite some time now.

With Reichel entering the final season of his two-year, $2.4 million extension, the Blackhawks now face a big decision. If they don’t plan to re-sign him, then the Hawks must trade him during the campaign or negotiate with him as a restricted free agent (RFA) in the summer.

Connor Bedard at Wrigley Field on December 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Going any distance

In tone with the organization’s mindset, the Blackhawks’ Prospect Challenge got underway in Chicago. With the young talents competing to showcase their worth to the staff and brass, it didn’t take long for sparks to fly on the ice.

“This prospect scrimmage is crazy. AJ Spellacy just got cut in the face by Taige Harding’s skate, then he punched Aidan Thompson in the back of the head as he was led to the locker room by medics,” as reported by Chicago Sun-Times‘ Ben Pope.

While a tense moment, Spellacy (a third round pick in 2024) made a sincere admission on his clash with Thompson. “I think you need to have high intensity and stuff like this. It just brings everyone together,” Spellacy said, per Ben Pope on X. “Even when you’re battling against a guy, you get off the ice and you’re best buddies.”